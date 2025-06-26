Miss Illinois Teen USA Emcees Chicago Miles for Melanoma 5K to Raise Critical Funds for Melanoma Research

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Chicago event on Sunday, July 20 at Montrose Beach Park at 7:30 AM CT. Opening Ceremonies will start at 8:30 AM CT and our race will kick off promptly at 9:00 AM CT. We are excited to share that Sophia Xia, 2025's Miss Illinois Teen USA, will be joining us as our emcee on event day! Sophia, a proud Chicago native and is the founder of Project Save Our Skin, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing confidence and dermatological health equity by donating essential skincare products to marginalized communities, promoting skin cancer prevention and teaching children healthy skincare habits and self-esteem. A 4x half-marathon athlete and passionate skin cancer awareness advocate, Sophia is thrilled to join us at the event to help spread awareness and support our prevention efforts.

Chicago, IL (June 26, 2025) - The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual Chicago event on Sunday, July 20 at Montrose Beach Park at 7:30 AM CT. Opening Ceremonies will start at 8:30 AM CT and our race will kick off promptly at 9:00 AM CT. We are excited to share that Sophia Xia, 2025's Miss Illinois Teen USA, will be joining us as our emcee on event day! Sophia, a proud Chicago native and is the founder of Project Save Our Skin, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing confidence and dermatological health equity by donating essential skincare products to marginalized communities, promoting skin cancer prevention and teaching children healthy skincare habits and self-esteem. A 4x half-marathon athlete and passionate skin cancer awareness advocate, Sophia is thrilled to join us at the event to help spread awareness and support our prevention efforts.

The 5K walk/run will bring together the Chicago melanoma community with a goal of raising $100,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of new and returning local and national sponsors to the Chicago event this July. The 2025 local sponsors include Bristol Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, ISDPA, Natera, Pfizer and Replimune. Our National Prevention Partner is Neutrogena and our National Apparel Partner is Coolibar.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Coolibar shirt. To register for this year's event, visit 2025 Chicago Miles for Melanoma - Melanoma Research Foundation. Regular rate registration will close on Thursday, July 17 at 11:59 pm CT.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Nicole Nishanian

Miles for Melanoma Development Officer

[email protected]

Nicole Nishanian, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 (202) 347-9675, [email protected], melanoma.org

