Mission and CrowdStrike Launch Mission Cloud Secure to Deliver Advanced Cloud Detection and Response for AWS Customers

Key features and benefits of Mission Cloud Secure include:

● 24/7 Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Leveraging CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete, AWS customers receive rapid threat detection and remediation across all areas of enterprise risk, supported by a 24/7 security team and backed by CrowdStrike's breach prevention warranty.

● Proactive Threat Hunting: With continuous threat hunting powered by the AI-native Falcon platform and CrowdStrike's expert analysts, organizations can detect and neutralize sophisticated attacks in real time, preventing compromises in cloud environments.

● Cloud-Native Security: Designed for distributed, cloud-native environments, securing both AWS services and endpoint devices seamlessly.

● Compliance Readiness: Provides tools to assist organizations in meeting major compliance frameworks such as PCI, HIPAA, and SOC 2, with audit readiness and unified reporting for streamlined compliance management.

"At Mission, security is a cornerstone of everything we do, and we are proud to have been named the AWS SI Partner of the Year for Security in 2023. Mission Cloud Secure reflects our commitment to protecting businesses building on AWS with 24/7 defense, combining AWS best practices and CrowdStrike's industry-leading cloud security," said Ted Stuart, President and COO of Mission. "Our customers can innovate confidently, knowing they're backed by a powerful partnership."

"Mission Cloud Secure empowers AWS customers with a unified solution that integrates CrowdStrike's cutting-edge Falcon Cloud Security suite and managed threat detection and response (MDR) with Mission's cloud expertise," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. "Together, we provide unmatched cloud protection, enabling businesses to focus on growth and innovation while staying secure in the face of evolving threats."

"Mission's AWS expertise, combined with their immediate implementation of security measures, made them the right choice for us," said Scott Burklund, co-founder and CIO at Preverity. "The alternatives would have delayed our ability to protect customer data, and we couldn't afford to wait."

About Mission

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software for AWS customers. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, we help manage your technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard your data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of AWS experts empowers businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technology like generative AI and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments—ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for our commitment to closing the cloud skills gap and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). For more information, visit: http://www.missioncloud.com.

