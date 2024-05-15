Mission Cloud Accelerates Generative AI Solution Adoption By Signing Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement Expansion with AWS

Mission Cloud Empowers Businesses to Harness Generative AI for Growth with Expanded AWS Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud Services, Inc.(Mission Cloud), a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced a generative artificial intelligence (AI) expansion to its Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS. The new strategic initiative strengthens Mission Cloud's commitment to AWS, providing further support to businesses exploring and implementing generative AI solutions.

According to PwC, 73% of U.S. companies use AI in some aspect of their business today. With the AI market growing by almost [30% year-over-year, businesses are looking to adopt AI to drive productivity and efficiency, realize ROI, and gain a competitive edge. With 50+ proof of concepts (POCs) moving into production, Mission Cloud enables customers to explore and validate AI-driven initiatives with their AWS expertise. The SCA expansion enables Mission Cloud to accelerate delivery of its generative AI solutions and services to US companies through joint go-to-market activities and POC funding.

"As businesses increasingly look to generative AI to enhance customer and employee experience and increase operating efficiencies, this expansion of our strategic collaboration with AWS enables us to dramatically accelerate experimentation and adoption," said Simon Anderson, CEO of Mission Cloud. "Our demonstrated expertise helping customers architect, deploy and manage AI services, from Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock, to the newly launched Amazon Q, gives customers the confidence to embrace the generative AI revolution speedily, securely and with transformational results for their businesses."

Mission Cloud has a proven track record in generative AI, with numerous solutions already in production, serving customers across major industry segments including financial services, healthcare, life sciences, media and entertainment. Earlier this year, Mission Cloud achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency, which recognizes Mission Cloud as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

As one of the first managed Amazon Q providers, Mission Cloud continues to collaborate with AWS to deliver secure and innovative AI solutions to customers worldwide. Companies need to experiment with and adopt these new capabilities and applications at the speed of AI to drive operating efficiencies and transform user experiences for their customers.

By working with AWS, Mission Cloud ensures PoCs move to production and make long-term business impact through continuous engagement, proven solutions, reference architectures, and purpose-built services spanning the develop, deploy, measure, and optimize lifecycle. Mission Cloud provides customers with a vast array of generative AI solutions, such as Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), including summarization, fraud detection, and data augmentation; virtual assistants and chatbots powered by Amazon Bedrock or Amazon Q; call center analytics; audio and video dubbing and captioning; content generation, including text and images; and day two operations supporting continuous improvement, including training infrastructure, integration, machine learning operations (MLOps), and large language model operations (LLMOps).

"Our collaboration with Mission Cloud has been transformative, enabling us to leverage generative AI in new and exciting ways," said DJ Charles, CTO, Mixbook. "Mission Cloud's expertise has empowered us to create a dynamic, AI-driven platform that delivers personalized photo books, cards, home decor and provides an exceptional storytelling experience for our customers. Their expertise in AWS AI services has not only expanded our product offerings but also strengthened our competitive edge in the industry. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Mission Cloud to further innovate and enhance our platform's capabilities."

This generative AI expansion builds on Mission Cloud's existing initiatives and strengthens its strategic partnerships with leading independent software vendors (ISVs) like CrowdStrike, ensuring secure, scalable AI solutions powered by AWS.

"Mission Cloud has demonstrated their ability to help customers harness the full potential of generative AI to drive innovation and business success," said Chris Sullivan Vice President of AWS Channels & Alliances, Americas. "We're delighted to continue working with Mission Cloud to accelerate the adoption of transformative AI solutions for our mutual customers."

For further information about Mission Cloud and its generative AI capabilities, visit https://www.missioncloud.com/solutions/data-analytics-machine-learning/generative-ai.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software for AWS customers. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, we help you manage your technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard your data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of AWS experts empower businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technology like generative AI, and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments -- ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for our commitment to closing the cloud skills gap and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

