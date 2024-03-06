Mission Cloud Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

Mission Cloud Earns AWS Generative AI Competency in Consulting Services for Customer Success

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency in the category of Consulting Services. This specialization recognizes Mission Cloud as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency in the category of Consulting Services differentiates Mission Cloud as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success empowering businesses to build a successful future in the cloud with AI technologies and by delivering a full suite of solutions that leverage AWS. Mission Cloud possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"Receiving the AWS Generative AI Competency in Consulting Services is a testament to Mission Cloud's unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence," said Ted Stuart, President and COO, Mission Cloud. "We are honored to receive this designation, which underscores our AI and Machine Learning team's capabilities, led by Dr. Ryan Ries, Chief AI and Data Scientist. Mission Cloud is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies like generative AI to empower our customers' digital transformation journeys. This achievement reflects the hard work and expertise of our team, and we are excited to continue driving meaningful impact for our customers in the cloud and AI space."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

Mission Cloud provides AI services and software for businesses on AWS by using generative AI to scale existing models and build new, secure applications. Mission Cloud's team of experts considers the unique needs of companies, offering customized solutions and strategic guidance for professional services projects.

"We were immediately impressed with Mission Cloud's expertise both on AWS and with generative AI," said Thomas Lucas, Co-Founder and Director of MagellanTV. "Working with Mission has not only provided much needed AWS expertise to ensure our business is secure, reliably online and optimized, but also to build out a bleeding-edge machine learning pipeline on top of AWS cognitive services. Partnering with Mission Cloud will enable us to achieve a long-held goal for MagellanTV, which is to massively expand the reach of our documentary platform and strengthen our position as a truly global company."

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner at the forefront of generative AI technology. We help innovative companies use gen AI to scale existing models or build new, groundbreaking applications. Mission Cloud empowers businesses to build a successful future in the cloud with the broadest capabilities, software, and services. Our team of AWS experts empowers businesses to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards. We are recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

Media Contact

