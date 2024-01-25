Mission Cloud Achieves the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency

Mission Cloud Attains AWS Small and Medium Business Competency, Enhancing Solutions for SMBs

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services and software provider, and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency. This specialization recognizes Mission Cloud as an AWS Partner with a unique focus on small and medium-sized customers (SMBs).

Achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency differentiates Mission Cloud as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success helping SMBs solve their business and technical problems. Mission Cloud is equipped to handle these challenges with solutions designed with their customers' unique needs in mind, including consideration for SMB's typical deployment models, their level of IT capabilities and financing preferences, and their local and industry requirements.

"We are honored to achieve the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions tailored to the unique needs of SMBs," said Ted Stuart, President, Mission Cloud. "At Mission Cloud, we understand the challenges faced by SMBs such as a lack of in-house AWS expertise to execute their objectives. Our cloud and AI services and software allow SMBs to get the AWS resources and expertise they need to increase ROI. We look forward to continuing our journey of helping SMBs overcome their business and technical hurdles with the power of AWS."

"We were immediately impressed with Mission Cloud's expertise both on AWS and with generative AI," said Thomas Lucas, Co-Founder and Director of MagellanTV. "Working with Mission has not only provided much needed AWS expertise to ensure our business is secure, reliably online, and optimized, but also to build out a bleeding-edge machine learning pipeline on top of AWS cognitive services. Partnering with Mission Cloud will enable us to achieve a long-held goal for MagellanTV, which is to massively expand the reach of our documentary platform and strengthen our position as a truly global company."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Mission Cloud provides cloud and AI services and software for businesses on AWS. Their team of experts considers the unique needs of companies, offering customized solutions and strategic guidance for professional services projects such as generative AI, cloud migrations, optimizations, and overall management.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner at the forefront of generative AI technology. We help innovative companies use gen AI to scale existing models or build new, groundbreaking applications. Mission Cloud empowers businesses to build a successful future in the cloud with the broadest capabilities, software, and services. Our team of AWS experts empowers businesses to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards. We are recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

