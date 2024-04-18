Mission Cloud and CrowdStrike Announce Strategic Partnership to Secure the Cloud

Mission Cloud and CrowdStrike join forces to stop cloud breaches and secure global customers building their businesses on AWS

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner with a focus on cloud and AI, today announced a strategic partnership with CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) to stop cloud breaches and secure global customers building their businesses on AWS.

Cloud intrusions have grown 75% in the past year, with adversaries breaking into customer environments in as little as two minutes. The lack of cloud-native security solutions and skilled personnel to operate them puts organizations at risk. Mission Cloud One is enhancing its comprehensive managed service for AWS optimization, operations and security by standardizing on the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform for CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security, the industry's only unified agent and agentless platform for code to cloud protection. The partnership also provides customers with access to CrowdStrike Falcon Complete Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) services, delivering 24/7 protection against cloud attacks.

"Security is a top priority for businesses operating in the cloud, and our partnership with CrowdStrike allows us to offer our customers unparalleled protection," said Ted Stuart, president and COO of Mission Cloud. "By combining Mission Cloud's expertise in AWS management with CrowdStrike's advanced threat detection and response capabilities, we provide organizations with layers of security and the peace of mind they need to focus on their core business objectives."

"CrowdStrike brought cybersecurity to the cloud. As organizations across the globe rapidly adopt the cloud for critical business needs such as application development, data management, and AI implementation, securing the cloud is mission critical," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "Falcon Cloud Security is the industry's only single platform suite, combining AI-powered CDR technology, market-leading adversary intelligence and 24/7 expertise purpose built to stop breaches. Our partnership with Mission Cloud empowers organizations to confidently build on AWS – and secure with CrowdStrike."

"At Mission Cloud, we're committed to providing our customers with comprehensive cloud and AI solutions that prioritize security and enable innovation," said Simon Anderson, chief executive officer and founder of Mission Cloud. "The partnership between Mission Cloud and industry leader CrowdStrike is a significant step forward in delivering advanced security capabilities for AWS environments. By integrating CrowdStrike's cutting-edge threat detection and response services into Mission Cloud One, businesses can confidently embrace cloud technologies while benefiting from enhanced compliance readiness, proactive security measures, and access to skilled security experts. We're excited to collaborate with the CrowdStrike team to provide customers with best-in-class cloud security solutions that align with AWS's security-first approach."

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner at the forefront of generative AI technology. We help innovative companies use gen AI to scale existing models or build new, groundbreaking applications. Mission Cloud empowers businesses to build a successful future in the cloud with the broadest capabilities, software, and services. Our team of AWS experts empowers businesses to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards. We are recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

