Mission Cloud and MagellanTV Unveil Magellan Voice Works - Revolutionizing Global Content Delivery with AWS-Powered AI Innovation

Magellan Voice Works Enables Global Audience Access to Premium Documentaries

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a prominent Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner, unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration with documentary streaming platform MagellanTV at AWS re:Invent. The joint venture introduces Magellan Voice Works, a revolutionary solution powered by AWS-native AI services, designed to redefine the landscape of international content delivery.

In a keynote address at the event, Mission Cloud CEO Simon Anderson and MagellanTV Co-Founder Thomas Lucas announced the development of Magellan Voice Works. This innovation addresses MagellanTV's global expansion goals by seamlessly internationalizing its content through foreign-language captioning and voice overdubbing.

Mission Cloud harnessed the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) and AWS-native AI services to automate and enhance the content localization process. By leveraging technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, Mission Cloud corrected discrepancies in timing and tone, ensuring a more natural viewing experience for audiences around the world. Additionally, the Mission Cloud solution allows idioms to perfectly translate – breaking down barriers for clearer communication.

"Mission Cloud is truly a leader in building generative AI solutions with AWS services. When MagellanTV discussed their goals and challenges for globalizing content, the Mission Cloud team came back with an innovative solution. Magellan Voice Works is an incredible showcase of Mission Cloud's capabilities on AWS," said Anderson. "We look forward to future joint projects where we can utilize inventive solutions to help businesses achieve their goals."

Magellan Voice Works enables MagellanTV to deliver its premium documentary library, spanning genres like history, science, true crime, and nature, in multiple major languages. This is achieved at a fraction of the cost of traditional dubbing, thanks to the utilization of AWS services such as Generative AI, A2I, Transcribe, Translate, Comprehend, Polly, and SageMaker.

"Our mission at MagellanTV is to educate people around the world with the best documentaries," said Lucas. "We want to thank Mission Cloud for helping us touch people across the globe. Magellan Voice Works is a game-changing innovation that will not only help us reach a wider audience but also create more exposure for filmmakers."

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner. We empower businesses to build a successful future in the cloud by delivering a full suite of AWS competencies, software, and services. As a trusted AWS partner, we help businesses who want to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, and build new applications with emerging technologies like generative AI. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Workplace awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

About MagellanTV

MagellanTV is an ad-free streaming service dedicated to premium documentary programming. Globally available, the service offers one of the deepest collections of factual content anywhere, with features and series encompassing true crime, history, science, biography, nature, the arts and a growing slate of 4k content. MagellanTV is available anytime, anywhere on your television, laptop, or mobile device. For more info, visit http://www.magellantv.com/featured.

