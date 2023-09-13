Mission Cloud Announces Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Mission Cloud and AWS amplify their collaboration, accelerating the pace of customer cloud innovation and driving rapid adoption at scale.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Cloud Services, Inc. (Mission Cloud), a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS. Mission Cloud is recognized for its extensive AWS certifications and capabilities delivered through managed and professional services for AWS customers, and the SCA expands on Mission Cloud's close and dedicated collaboration with AWS since Mission Cloud's founding in 2017. The SCA will enable Mission Cloud to deepen capabilities and distribution across key strategic initiatives including generative artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, the SCA will allow Mission Cloud to offer its comprehensive cloud services software "Mission Control" in AWS Marketplace.

Mission Cloud uniquely addresses the mission-critical needs of our shared customers to maximize the benefit and value of their AWS cloud investments with a broad range of certifications, capabilities, software and services. Cloud is the new electricity for business, and Mission Cloud delivers everything a startup, small or medium-sized business (SMB), or enterprise needs to succeed―from specialized consulting including migrations and modernization, to software-enabled managed services for full 24/7 cloud operations, to sophisticated purchasing and purchasing optimization ―all designed specifically for AWS customers.

Mission Cloud also stands out as an independent AWS Partner due to its organizational and go-to-market alignment around AWS's leadership principles and services, and dedicated focus on AWS. Mission Cloud has been recognized by companies such as CRN and Inc. for its exemplary commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), further highlighting its dedication not only to technological innovation but also to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment.

Leveraging this SCA, Mission Cloud will scale its flagship cloud management platform "Mission Control" to expand its footprint in AWS Marketplace and accelerate growth of its Application Modernization and Security Practices. As technology continues to evolve, Mission Cloud will focus on developing vertical-specific expertise and solutions, while expanding its reach further into the Enterprise and Greenfield segments. Mission Cloud's Data and Analytics Practice has seen strong customer demand for its service offerings due to public interest in generative AI. Through this SCA with AWS, Mission Cloud will grow its position as an AWS Partner for Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning/Generative AI solutions on AWS.

"As this SCA deepens our mutual commitment, we are delighted to continue working with Mission Cloud to accelerate digital transformation at scale for our shared customers," said Chris Sullivan, general manager, WW System Integrators at AWS.

"Mission Cloud's wide range of services has given us the flexibility to leverage their deep AWS expertise on various projects and support services, simplifying our interaction and making Mission Cloud the 'Swiss Army knife' of our community," said Jim Bahrenburg, CIO, Good Food Holdings, the holding company of five large retail brands: Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Metropolitan Market, New Seasons Market, and New Leaf Community Markets.

"We started Mission Cloud over 5 years ago with a vision to build a platform cloud services company that combines software, managed services, consulting and financial operations, tailor-made for AWS, with the ultimate goal of delivering capabilities and expertise for customers looking to scale with AWS," said Simon Anderson, Mission Cloud's CEO and Founder. "AWS builds and integrates useful and powerful cloud services and software, expanding value for industry verticals and new AI use cases. We've been working exclusively and successfully with AWS and this new strategic collaboration will ensure we are closely aligned and focused on empowering our shared customers to build their future success on AWS."

