Mission Cloud Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Mission Cloud Celebrates Great Place To Work Certification™ Win, Recognizing Employee Dedication and Satisfaction

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner with a focus on cloud and AI, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fifth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Mission Cloud. This year, 78% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 21 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Mission Cloud stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"This recognition from Great Place to Work is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering our employees, fostering an environment of trust and camaraderie, and championing a work-life balance that allows our team to thrive both professionally and personally," said Karoline Saffi, Chief People Officer. "We take immense pride in cultivating a supportive, inclusive culture where every voice is heard and valued, because we understand that our people are the driving force behind our success."

At Mission Cloud, we believe in fostering a culture of open communication and respect, making sure all our employees feel comfortable sharing ideas, asking questions, and taking risks without fear of judgment. We encourage collaboration across teams, valuing diverse perspectives and fostering a learning environment. This supportive atmosphere empowers our employees to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the company's success.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software for AWS customers. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, we help you manage your technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard your data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of AWS experts empower businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technology like generative AI, and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments -- ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards, and is recognized across the technology industry for our commitment to closing the cloud skills gap and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

