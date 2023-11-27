Mission Cloud Introduces Mission Cloud Score for AWS Monitoring and Optimization

New Capability Enables Businesses to Benchmark Environments Against AWS Best Practices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner, has just released Mission Cloud Score, a product designed to revolutionize how organizations gauge their performance against AWS best practices.

Mission Cloud Score allows businesses to effortlessly assess their architecture against the well-architected pillars that define best practices for AWS, including cost efficiency, operations, security, reliability, and performance. By providing a comprehensive ranking system, the scoring algorithm highlights strengths and pinpoints potential areas for improvement.

Powered by Mission Control, a suite of cutting-edge capabilities, software, and services, Mission Cloud Score leverages AWS Trusted Advisor, AWS Security Hub, and AWS Compute Optimizer checks. The scores are calculated nightly and presented using Mission's proprietary algorithm, refined over years of extensive collaboration with hundreds of customers.

"At Mission Cloud, we are committed to simplifying the AWS experience for our customers," said Kris Bernard, VP of Product Operations and Design, Mission Cloud. "Mission Cloud Score not only ensures the safety and optimization of AWS environments but also eliminates guesswork, making it incredibly user-friendly."

Key features of Mission Cloud Score include:

Company Health at a Glance – Instantly assess the impact of new initiatives on the overall score and identify security concerns or operational gaps.

Pinpoint Problems – Quantify every issue affecting your score and see which resources are impacted to prioritize improvements.

Graph Company Growth – Visualize changes in each score over time, tracking how your initiatives affect your environmental health.

"Mission Cloud Score goes beyond just providing a numerical ranking. It proactively alerts businesses to potential issues and offers actionable advice for resolution," said Jonathan LaCour, Chief Technology Officer, Mission Cloud. "By allowing our customers to track their progress over time, this feature empowers customers to monitor their progress continuously, effectively bridging the gap between the cloud's promised efficiencies and the tangible results of their optimization efforts. "

To learn more, please visit https://www.missioncloud.com/mission-control/cloudscore.

Mission Cloud Score is available for free in the AWS Marketplace. Access our Marketplace offering here.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner. We empower businesses to build a successful future in the cloud by delivering a full suite of AWS competencies, software, and services. As a trusted AWS partner, we help businesses who want to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, and build new applications with emerging technologies like generative AI. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Workplace awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

