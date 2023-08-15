Mission Cloud Named #1 2023 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles

This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, whose unwavering commitment to excellence for our customers and AWS drives our vibrant workplace culture Tweet this

Companies from across Los Angeles county entered the employer assessment process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

"Receiving the #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles award is an extraordinary honor that fills us with immense pride and gratitude," said Karoline Saffi, Chief People Officer at Mission Cloud. "We've always believed that our people are our greatest asset, and this recognition reaffirms the incredible community we've built together. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, whose unwavering commitment to excellence for our customers and AWS drives our vibrant workplace culture. We are truly humbled by this achievement and remain committed to fostering an environment where innovation, collaboration, and growth continue to flourish."

The actual rankings were revealed at a special dinner event on August 9, 2023, and are published in the August 14, 2023, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

To see the rankings, visit http://www.labusinessjournal.com/events/bptw2023

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit bestplacestoworklosangeles.com.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner. Mission Cloud empowers businesses to build a successful future in the cloud by delivering a full suite of AWS competencies, software, and services. Mission Cloud is a trusted partner for businesses who want to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, and build new applications with emerging technologies like generative AI. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Workplace awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

Media Contact

Ashley Justiniano, MWW, 646-481-8485, ajustiniano@mww.com

SOURCE Mission Cloud