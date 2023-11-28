Mission Cloud Named 2023 AWS Partner of the Year for Data and Analytics and Security

Mission Cloud recognized as Data and Analytics Partner of the Year and Security Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud is excited to announce it is the winner of the AWS Partner Award in the SI Data and Analytics Partner of the Year Global and SI Security Partner of the Year Global categories. Mission Cloud is honored to have been named one of two finalists for the SI AI/ML Partner of the Year and SI Partner of the Year for North America. The AWS Partner Awards recognize leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Mission Cloud, a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner, has worked with countless companies to turn data into a powerful driving force to accelerate business innovation and growth. One of these companies, for example, is Good Food Holdings (GFH). GFH is the holding company for five preeminent and enduring food retailing brands: Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Metropolitan Market, New Seasons Market, and New Leaf Community Markets. GFH leveraged Mission Cloud's team of AWS cloud and data experts to create a unified view of its operations for deeper insights into its stores. Since the data migration, GFH has gained a broader view of its operations and deeper insights into business practices. GFH is also able to use Mission Cloud's work to grow its e-commerce channel.

Mission Cloud is recognized as the SI Security Partner of the Year due to its ability to help customers build new, secure applications with emerging technologies like generative AI. Security is top of mind for any innovative business building with generative AI, and Mission Cloud empowers customers to harness the power of gen AI effectively and responsibly.

"We are immensely proud to receive the AWS Partner Awards, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in cloud services," said Simon Anderson, CEO and Founder of Mission Cloud. "Being recognized as both the SI Data and Analytics Partner of the Year and SI Security Partner of the Year on a global scale, and reaching the finalist stage in other significant categories underscores the depth of our expertise and the impact of our solutions. Our collaboration with our remarkable customers exemplifies how we leverage AWS's powerful platform to drive transformative results, turning data into a strategic asset and ensuring the secure application of powerful technologies like generative AI. As we celebrate these achievements, we remain focused on pushing the boundaries of what's possible, helping our clients navigate the ever-evolving technology landscape with confidence and agility."

"Mission Cloud's wide range of services has given us the flexibility to leverage their deep AWS expertise on various projects and support services, simplifying our interaction and making Mission Cloud the 'Swiss Army knife' of our partner community," said Jim Bahrenburg, CIO at Good Food Holdings. "We look forward to our continued partnership and further leveraging their ever-expanding set of tools and services available."

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with a third-party audit conducted by Canalys. Mission Cloud is excited to announce it has received the Data and Analytics Partner of the Year award, recognizing top partners with the Data and Analytics Competency who have demonstrated expertise in data and analytics, and Security Partner of the Year, recognizing top partners who have proven customer success securing every stage of cloud adoption, from initial migration through ongoing day-to-day management.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner. We empower businesses to build a successful future in the cloud by delivering a full suite of AWS competencies, software, and services. As a trusted AWS partner, we help businesses who want to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, and build new applications with emerging technologies like generative AI. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Workplace awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

Media Contact

Michael Becce, MWW, 732-616-1163, [email protected], https://www.missioncloud.com/

SOURCE Mission Cloud