Mission Cloud Names Dr. Ryan Ries Chief Data Science Strategist, Strengthening Commitment to Generative AI and Machine Learning

Dr. Ries Assumes Key Position to Drive Innovation and Strategic Growth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner, has announced the promotion of Dr. Ryan Ries to the position of Chief Data Science Strategist. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to advancing Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in partnership with AWS.

In his previous role as Practice Lead/GM for Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning, Dr. Ries built and led a highly successful team of Data Engineers, Data Architects, ML Engineers, AI Architects and Data Scientists, solving some of the world's most challenging problems using AWS infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Ryan Ries expand his role into Mission Cloud's Chief Data Science Strategist. His exceptional dedication, expertise and leadership have consistently elevated our Data Science capabilities. With Ryan's strategic mindset and commitment to excellence, he is the perfect fit for this role," said Simon Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO at Mission Cloud.

As Chief Data Science Strategist, Dr. Ries will serve as Mission Cloud's subject matter expert for Data, Analytics, AI, and ML. He will provide technical leadership and vision for innovative solutions, identify opportunities to apply emerging technologies and collaborate with stakeholders to shape Mission Cloud's Data Science strategy for product development and internal needs.

"As I step into the role of Chief Data Science Strategist at Mission Cloud, I am invigorated by the challenge to elevate our data science and AI capabilities to new heights. In partnership with AWS, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of data-driven innovation. In this role, I aim to blend technical acumen with strategic foresight, ensuring that we not only respond to the evolving technological landscape but also proactively define its trajectory. Together with our talented team, we will keep pioneering new frontiers, transforming intricate data challenges into innovative solutions that set new industry standards and drive impactful change," said Ryan Ries, Chief Data Science Strategist at Mission Cloud.

Dr. Ries holds over 15 years of leadership experience in data and engineering, and over 12 years of experience working with AI. Throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in developing cutting-edge data solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and Fortune 500 companies. This appointment highlights Mission Cloud's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and leveraging data science to drive growth.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner. Mission Cloud empowers businesses to build a successful future in the cloud with the broadest capabilities, software, and services. Mission Cloud is a holistic partner for businesses who seek to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, and build new applications with emerging technologies like generative AI. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

Media Contact

Mission Cloud, Missoin Cloud, 7326161163, [email protected], https://www.missioncloud.com/

SOURCE Mission Cloud