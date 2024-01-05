Mission Cloud Names Ted Stuart as President, Reinforcing Commitment to AWS Customer Excellence and Advancing 2024 Strategic Vision to Accelerate Generative AI Adoption

Ted Stuart Assumes Key Leadership Role at Mission Cloud, Spearheading Strategic Vision for Unprecedented Growth and AWS Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner, has announced the promotion of Ted Stuart to the newly-created position of President, reporting to founder and CEO Simon Anderson. This strategic change, driven by Mission Cloud scaling to over 300 team members and 500 customers - plus the surging demand for generative AI engagements - underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch professional and managed services for AWS cloud operations, migrations, modernization, and AI and analytics.

As a seasoned cloud executive with an outstanding record of proven results, Ted Stuart has over 20 years of leadership experience in customer-facing functions. Ted has been successfully leading Mission Cloud's Customer Success, Sales, and Marketing organizations for the past six years as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and is recognized for his deep commitment to AWS and Mission Cloud customers. Under Ted's leadership, Mission Cloud has achieved remarkable year-over-year revenue growth, solidifying its status as one of AWS's top revenue-generating partners. Ted's new role as President is critical to effectively executing Mission Cloud's strategic vision for 2024 and beyond.

"I am thrilled to announce Ted Stuart as President of Mission Cloud. Ted has been instrumental in driving Mission Cloud's 10x revenue growth over the past six years as CRO. Ted's strategic growth mindset and customer obsession make him the perfect fit for this expanded role, which will unify teams from marketing and sales to product and service delivery for our next phase where we expect to scale from 500 to 1,000 US commercial customers through 2026," said Simon Anderson, founder and CEO of Mission Cloud.

As President, Ted will play a pivotal role in leading Service Delivery, Product, Research and Development, Customer Success, and Go-To-Market efforts, ensuring a seamless and integrated approach across all facets of Mission Cloud's customer-facing operations.

"I'm excited to lead the next phase of Mission's growth as we double down on our key focus areas including migrations, modernization, generative AI, the AWS marketplace, and industry verticals while also providing our customers with best-in-class, purpose-built AWS-managed services. In lockstep with AWS, we have built deep trust with our customers to shape their future on the cloud. We will continue to strive for excellence as we focus on our customers' missions first and foremost."

said Ted Stuart, President of Mission Cloud.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner at the forefront of generative AI technology. We help innovative companies use gen AI to scale existing models or build new, groundbreaking applications. Mission Cloud empowers businesses to build a successful future in the cloud with the broadest capabilities, software, and services. Our team of AWS experts empowers businesses to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards. It is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

Media Contact

Michael Becce, MWW, 732-616-1163, [email protected], https://www.missioncloud.com/

SOURCE Mission Cloud