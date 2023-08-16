Mission Cloud Places No. 12 on the 2023 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Outstanding Performance & Growth

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, an AWS Premier Tier Partner and next generation cloud managed services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Mission to its 2023 Fast Growth 150 list in 12th place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their substantial growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly advancing IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN's Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

"Mission Cloud prides itself on developing and providing innovative solutions to help enterprises enter the next phase of cloud migration and successfully managing their cloud landscapes," said Jonathan LaCour, Chief Technology Officer, Mission Cloud. "Being named to this list for a consecutive year truly underscores our continued growth as a company and the strides Mission has made to become a leading services provider for AWS."

"Securing the 12th place on CRN's 2023 Fast Growth 150 list is a testament to Mission Cloud's unyielding commitment to innovation and excellence," said Simon Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Cloud. "I'm immensely proud of our team's ability to navigate the dynamic IT landscape, particularly as Mission Cloud grows its reputation as the top partner in the exploding generative AI space and Mission Control, the first cloud services platform purpose-built for AWS. This recognition underscores our dedication to driving success for both our customers and AWS. It's an honor to see Mission Cloud's continuous growth and transformation recognized once again, solidifying our position as an AWS Premier Tier Partner and a leader in professional and managed cloud services."

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner. Mission Cloud empowers businesses to build a successful future in the cloud by delivering a full suite of AWS competencies, software, and services. Mission Cloud is a trusted partner for businesses who want to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, and build new applications with emerging technologies like generative AI. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Workplace awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

