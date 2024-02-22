Mission Cloud Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List in the Elite 150 Category

Mission Cloud Earns Prestigious Recognition on CRN's MSP 500 List for 2024, Reinforcing Commitment to Driving Cloud and AI Innovation in the Elite 150 Category

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Mission Cloud to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Mission Cloud is dedicated to accelerating the cloud and AI evolution for startups, small and medium sized businesses (SMBs), and enterprises on AWS. Renowned for its extensive AWS certifications and capabilities, the company excels in empowering customers to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI. Offering a suite of top-tier professional and managed services, including AWS cloud operations, migrations, modernizations, AI, and analytics, Mission Cloud's offerings are meticulously crafted to meet the distinct needs of AWS customers.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to delivering top-tier managed and professional services and innovative solutions to our clients," said Ted Stuart, President and COO at Mission Cloud. "As a Premier Tier Partner with AWS, we are dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes thrive in the AWS cloud and with the latest technologies, like AI. This recognition underscores the dedication of our team and the value we bring to our customers in optimizing their IT resources and achieving their business objectives."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/msp500.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner at the forefront of generative AI technology. We help innovative companies use gen AI to scale existing models or build new, groundbreaking applications. Mission Cloud empowers businesses to build a successful future in the cloud with the broadest capabilities, software, and services. Our team of AWS experts empowers businesses to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards. We are recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Media Contact

Michael Becce, MWW, 732-616-1163, [email protected], https://www.missioncloud.com/

SOURCE Mission Cloud