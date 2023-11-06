Mission Cloud's Elena Shorb Being Recognized as One of CRN's 2023 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders

CRN® has named Elena Shorb, Vice President, Channel & Alliances at Mission Cloud, to its Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list for 2023.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a cloud managed services provider, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Elena Shorb, Vice President, Channel & Alliances, as one of the 2023 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders. This list honors the exceptional individuals who are key contributors to driving growth and strategic direction for the companies they work for today and are poised to be tomorrow's channel innovators.

The third-annual Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list includes rising star executives, managers and directors, 40 years of age or younger, who have demonstrated clear leadership qualities in their roles at integrators, VARs, MSPs and other IT solution provider organizations.

With over eight years of channel sales experience, Elena has played a pivotal role in Mission Cloud's exponential growth. She has led a dynamic channel team that works in close collaboration with AWS, ensuring the delivery of exceptional customer outcomes. Notably, Elena has positioned Mission Cloud as a top partner in AWS marketplace offerings, particularly when it comes to Generative AI. Beyond her impressive business achievements, Elena is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, advocating for transparency in diversity reporting, and promoting cloud literacy within underrepresented communities.

"I'm truly honored to receive this recognition from CRN," said Shorb. "This award means a lot to me, but it's not just about my efforts. It's a testament to the amazing team at Mission Cloud who work tirelessly to strengthen our partnership with AWS and provide exceptional value to our customers. Our success in the AWS marketplace, particularly in the area of Generative AI, shows how forward-thinking our company is. I want to emphasize that while we're constantly innovating and growing, we're also dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusion, and cloud education in underserved communities. I imagine a future where the tech world reflects the diversity of the challenges we're tackling, and this award pushes us closer to that goal."

"I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this recognition from CRN," said Shorb. "This award is not just a testament to my efforts, but to the dedicated and innovative team at Mission Cloud who work relentlessly to elevate our partnership with AWS and deliver unparalleled value to our customers. Our success in the AWS marketplace, especially in the realm of Generative AI, signifies the forward-thinking vision of our company. It's essential to highlight that, while we innovate and grow, we remain unwavering in our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and cloud education within underrepresented communities. I envision a future where the tech landscape is as diverse as the problems we aim to solve, and this honor propels us further in that direction."

"The CRN's Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list is a tribute to the IT channel's visionaries and trailblazers who are leading the way into the next era of the IT channel, said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S Content, Executive Editor, CRN. "We extend our formal congratulations to the individuals featured on this year's list for their contributions of fresh ideas and innovations that exemplify the very best of what the IT channel has to offer."

The Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list will be featured in the December issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at http://www.crn.com/NextGenSPLeaders.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner. Mission Cloud empowers businesses to build a successful future in the cloud by delivering a full suite of AWS competencies, software, and services. Mission Cloud is a trusted partner for businesses who want to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, and build new applications with emerging technologies like generative AI. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Workplace awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Media Contact

MikeWorldWide, Mission Cloud, 732-616-1163, [email protected], https://www.missioncloud.com/

SOURCE Mission Cloud