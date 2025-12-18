Mission Control Announces New Collaboration with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to Advance Responsive Space Observing System

Mission Control has formed a new collaboration with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, with the Mission Persistence satellite supporting JPL's FAME demonstration

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Control is pleased to announce a new collaboration with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that leverages data from Mission Control's Mission Persistence to advance autonomous space operations.

The collaboration directly supports JPL's Federated Autonomous MEasurement (FAME) demonstration, which showcases how onboard AI analysis and orchestrated cross-tasking can enhance the agility, autonomy, and scientific value of future space systems.

"Mission Control is proud to support JPL in advancing intelligent mission coordination and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with autonomous space technologies," said Dr. Andrew Macdonald, Mission Control's Director of AI and Autonomy, mission manager for Persistence.

Mission Control is developing smarter, more adaptive, and responsive space missions with innovative software and spacecraft technologies. "This collaboration highlights the power of combining onboard AI, spacecraft autonomy, and multi-agent systems," said Dr. Michele Faragalli, Chief Technology Officer at Mission Control. "We believe these capabilities will be at the core of all future space missions, from robotics to Earth observation."

Mission Control empowers explorers by innovating to make advanced technology viable for use in space. Using Spacefarer™ and SpacefarerAI™, customers can simplify mission development and operations while unlocking the potential of new scientific and commercial opportunities on the Earth, Moon, Mars, and beyond. Spacefarer™ is being trusted for multiple missions to the Moon by mission controllers, scientists, and software developers who seek faster deployments, lower-cost mission development, and valuable data returns. Mission Control launched the Persistence Mission – Canada's giant leap for AI in space – in June of 2025. Mission Control is inspired by a vision of the world in which access to space is ubiquitous and inspires all humans to treasure planet Earth and marvel at the universe.

