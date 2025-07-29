Mission Control Awarded $4.7M Contract for Initial Phase of Canadian Lunar Utility Rover Program

Mission Control today announced it has been awarded a $4.7M contract to execute the initial phase in the development of a Canadian Lunar Utility Rover for the Canadian Space Agency building on over a decade of experience developing space robotics technologies.

OTTAWA, Canada, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Control today announced it has been awarded a $4.7M contract to execute an initial phase of the development of a Canadian Lunar Utility Rover for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). Building on over a decade of experience developing space robotics technologies, Mission Control is proud to be participating at the inception of the utility rover program, Canada's next major contribution to space exploration.

"Having been a part of two international rover missions already sent to the Moon, and two more missions coming soon, we're excited and honoured to be bringing this experience to bear on a fully Canadian mission," said Ewan Reid, Founder & CEO of Mission Control.

The 18-month project will include an initial study of the tasks the utility rover will be designed to perform such as assisting astronauts, transporting cargo, and performing logistics and construction duties on the Moon. It will also include the development of critical technologies in advance of building an entire prototype.

Mission Control has provided technology for rover missions and research and development projects to customers around the world including the CSA, NASA, the European Space Agency and is conducting BEACON, a joint lunar rover demonstration mission in partnership with Astrobotic Technologies Inc. on the lunar south pole later this year.

"After leading the design and development of rovers built for the CSA for over almost 17 years, I am thrilled to work on the utility rover, Canada's most ambitious rover program yet," said Peter Visscher, Vice-President of Rovers at Mission Control.

The utility rover will be designed to perform tasks with minimal human intervention during its anticipated 10-year mission on the lunar surface. Mission Control's leadership in onboard AI technology is key to overcoming this challenge.

Flagship space programs bring people together with citizens engaged, youth inspired, and industry flourishing. Mission Control has formed a team committed to ensuring successful outcomes for Canada; pushing the limits of space exploration and inspiring the next generation to always keep exploring.

Mission Control empowers explorers by innovating to make advanced technology viable for use in space. Using Spacefarer™ and SpacefarerAI™, customers can simplify mission development and operations while unlocking the potential of new scientific and commercial opportunities on the Earth, Moon, Mars, and beyond. Spacefarer™ is being trusted for multiple missions to the Moon by mission controllers, scientists, and software developers who seek faster deployments, lower-cost mission development, and valuable data returns. Mission Control launched the Persistence Mission – Canada's giant leap for AI in space – in June of 2025. Mission Control is inspired by a vision of the world in which access to space is ubiquitous and inspires all humans to treasure planet Earth and marvel at the universe.

