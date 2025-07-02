Mission Control Awarded Contract to Enable Real-Time Wildfire Detection from Space

Mission Control is developing an AI-powered wildfire detection system to deliver real-time satellite data to first responders, supported by the Canadian Space Agency's smartEarth initiative.

OTTAWA, Canada, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Control is proud to announce the development and upcoming demonstration of an innovative Earth observation application designed to enhance real-time wildfire response using AI technology. As wildfires grow more intense and frequent, Mission Control aims to provide critical satellite data to first responders in near real-time—improving safety, responsiveness, and environmental protection.

Supported by the Canadian Space Agency's smartEarth funding initiative, the project—Onboard Satellite Detection for Real-Time Wildfire Response—advances Mission Control's objective to accelerate the delivery of actionable intelligence from space. Traditionally, space-based Earth observation data can take hours to reach decision-makers. This advancement aims to reduce that timeframe to mere minutes.

At the core of the initiative is FireBAN (Fire Band Analysis Network), a machine learning algorithm that will be trained on new wildfire datasets gathered from both drones and satellites. Once trained, FireBAN will be deployed onboard Persistence, Mission Control's AI-powered satellite operating in low Earth orbit. The satellite will process data in orbit to detect wildfires in real time and transmit the results directly to wildfire managers—and, critically, to at-risk communities through our partnership with Eagle Flight Network. This collaboration ensures that timely, actionable data is delivered not only to operational leaders but also to those most vulnerable to wildfire impacts.

The team brings together Mission Control's world-leading expertise in on-orbit neural networks, Eagle Flight Network's leadership in Indigenous community engagement and ground systems, and wildfire science and operational insight from Dr. Cordy Tymstra and Rob McAlpine, who together bring over 60 years of combined experience in wildfire management.

The project is further strengthened by its geographic diversity—with organizations based across Ontario and Alberta—and a student participation plan that will involve two students in STEM-focused activities, helping to build the next generation of innovators in Earth observation and space-based AI.

As wildfires continue to threaten lives, infrastructure, and ecosystems, Mission Control's onboard detection technology promises to be a critical advancement in Canada's national response capabilities, safeguarding the health, security, and environment of Canadians and communities around the world.

About Mission Control: Mission Control empowers explorers by innovating to make advanced technology viable for use in space. Using Spacefarer™ and SpacefarerAI™, customers can simplify mission development and operations while unlocking the potential of new scientific and commercial opportunities on the Earth, Moon, Mars, and beyond. Spacefarer™ is being trusted for multiple missions to the Moon by mission controllers, scientists, and software developers who seek faster deployments, lower-cost mission development, and valuable data returns. Mission Control is inspired by a vision of the world in which access to space is ubiquitous and inspires all humans to treasure planet Earth and marvel at the universe. For more information, visit www.missioncontrolspace.com

