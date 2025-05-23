Mission Critical Comms Chooses YEO For Business to Secure Global Communications in High-Risk Environments

"With YEO, we can confidently share critical information, knowing we can track, control, and, if needed, retract it. We finally have a platform that lets us move sensitive information without fear," Marcus Swift, Co-Founder of Mission Critical Comms. Post this

"We need to be able to send information into the field without worrying about it — so having a platform to trust is invaluable." Commented Marcus Swift, Co-Founder, Mission Critical Comms.

YEO Messaging first came to MCC's attention during industry discussions, where its platform's key business features were quickly identified as an ideal fit for MCC's operational needs.

Live Biometrics: Real-time verification of user identity throughout sensitive communications

Geofencing Controls: Location-based access restrictions for added security, especially in defence theatres

Burn-After-Reading: Time-sensitive document access with full control over retraction

Screenshot Prevention: Blocking and detection of unauthorised captures

Centralised Admin Controls: Remote user and data management

Christo Conidaris, CRO of YEO Messaging, highlighted the significance of this partnership: "Mission Critical Comms operates in environments where data integrity and security are matters of life and death. YEO's capabilities - particularly live biometrics and geofencing - are built for this level of secure demand. In light of recent high-level security breach defence incidents like Signalgate, where messaging was proven vulnerable to unauthorised interceptions, it's never been more important for organisations handling classified information to have absolute confidence in their communications. YEO for Business has provided MCC with that assurance."

MCC echoed this point, highlighting YEO's robust security features as a game-changer for critical communications. "In our world, one wrong email or one leaked document can cost a company millions. With YEO, we can confidently share critical information, knowing we can track, control, and, if needed, retract it. We finally have a platform that lets us move sensitive information without fear," said Marcus Swift, Co-Founder of Mission Critical Comms.

He continued, "YEO's live biometrics and geo-fencing open a new world of secure communications — features we've never seen combined in a business messaging app. For years, we've had to patch together tools like WhatsApp and email in environments where security is life-or-death. With YEO, we can finally control our data properly."

While MCC awaits the launch of YEO's audio and video calling capabilities, the company already sees enhanced security and communication fluidity across five time zones, with plans to extend YEO's use to defence ministries, government agencies, and high-security contractors.

Future Outlook:

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed, paving the way for even broader adoption across defence, government, and healthcare sectors. MCC anticipates significant expansion once YEO's new features are fully live, positioning the platform as the new standard for secure global communications.

For more information about YEO Messaging and the partnership with Mission Critical Comms, please visit yeomessaging.com.

About YEO Messaging:

YEO Messaging (Your Eye Only) is a British company specializing in secure communication solutions for businesses. Their flagship platform, YEO for Business, combines end-to-end encryption with continuous user authentication and geofencing features, ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive communications and data. Designed to meet the needs of regulated industries, YEO Messaging ensures compliance with data protection standards, empowering businesses to manage their communications securely.

About Mission Critical Comms:

Mission Critical Comms (MCC) is a specialist provider of secure communication solutions tailored for high-risk environments, including government, defence, and industrial sectors across the Middle East and beyond. With a globally dispersed team of over 25 experts and leadership experienced in Department of Defence (DoD) contracts, MCC delivers resilient, real-time communication infrastructure designed to meet the stringent security demands of mission-critical operations. The company is committed to advancing secure communications, ensuring that sensitive information is transmitted with the utmost integrity and confidentiality.

Website LinkedIn

