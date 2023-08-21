Mission Critical Interior Solutions, Inc. Announces Jason Coe as Chief Revenue Officer and Principal

Successful Leader within the Data Center Market Brings Decades of Experience to the MCIS Executive Team
DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Critical Interior Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce Jason Coe as Chief Revenue Officer and Principal. Coe joins the executive management and ownership team with a primary responsibility of driving revenue-related functions and overall management across MCIS' suite of offerings. This includes but is not limited to products and services suited for data centers, office buildings, healthcare settings, airports, and more.
"MCIS is proud to welcome Jason as part of our organization and executive team. In this role, he will help shape the strategic direction of our organization, driving growth initiatives and spearheading transformative projects. His knowledge, extensive network, and visionary leadership will be instrumental in propelling us toward new heights, positioning MCIS as an industry leader.
Our organization is experiencing a pivotal moment of growth, and I'm excited to have Jason as a partner to fulfill this critical role for our organization," said Roman Sendejas, Founder and owner of MCIS. "Jason brings a wealth of experience, and I'm excited to see the positive impact he will make working with us."
Jason brings more than two decades of skill, working with extensive knowledge of the market and strong relationships across the industry. Prior to joining MCIS, Jason served as Director of National Data Center Accounts at IES Holdings.
"I'm proud to be joining the MCIS team and honored to play a role in shaping the future of the organization," said Coe.
About MCIS, Inc.
Established in 2019, Mission Critical Interior Solutions, Inc. provides interior architectural solutions for data, cloud, and mission critical centers across North America. MCIS offers raised flooring, hot/cold aisle containment, and high-density ceiling grid, and provides underfloor air distribution testing to commission spaces. As a veteran owned and operated business, we understand the value of loyalty and service. This is reflected in our efforts to go above and beyond to deliver for our customers. For more information, visit https://mcis-inc.com/.
