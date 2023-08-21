Mission Critical Interior Solutions, Inc. Announces Jason Coe as Chief Revenue Officer and Principal

Jason brings more than two decades of skill, working with extensive knowledge of the market and strong relationships across the industry. Tweet this

Our organization is experiencing a pivotal moment of growth, and I'm excited to have Jason as a partner to fulfill this critical role for our organization," said Roman Sendejas, Founder and owner of MCIS. "Jason brings a wealth of experience, and I'm excited to see the positive impact he will make working with us."

Prior to joining MCIS, Jason served as Director of National Data Center Accounts at IES Holdings.

"I'm proud to be joining the MCIS team and honored to play a role in shaping the future of the organization," said Coe.

About MCIS, Inc.

Established in 2019, Mission Critical Interior Solutions, Inc. provides interior architectural solutions for data, cloud, and mission critical centers across North America. MCIS offers raised flooring, hot/cold aisle containment, and high-density ceiling grid, and provides underfloor air distribution testing to commission spaces. As a veteran owned and operated business, we understand the value of loyalty and service. This is reflected in our efforts to go above and beyond to deliver for our customers. For more information, visit https://mcis-inc.com/.

