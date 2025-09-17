Mission Critical Partners Announces Dates for Its Annual Conference for Advancing the Public Sector

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) has announced the 2025 Conference for Advancing the Public Sector (CAPS), scheduled virtually for November 5–6, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. This annual event gathers public-sector leaders to address critical challenges and explore innovations in public safety and justice. The conference will feature expert-led panels on topics such as AI, cybersecurity, alternative public safety models, and future-ready infrastructure, offering attendees actionable insights and strategies. MCP President and CEO Darrin Reilly highlighted the event's focus on leveraging advancements like AI and digital transformation to enhance public-sector operations and safety.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Critical Partners® (MCP) today announced the dates for its 2025 Conference for Advancing the Public Sector (CAPS). This annual event brings together public-sector leaders from across the country to examine urgent challenges and explore emerging innovations that are reshaping public safety and justice. The virtual event is scheduled for November 5–6, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.