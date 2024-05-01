Mission Critical Partners Announces Dates for Swatting Masterclass

We are excited to present our first Swatting Masterclass. It offers participants a first-of-its-kind, industrywide resource for identifying, mitigating, and preventing swatting incidents, which unnecessarily tie up resources that could be deployed to legitimate incidents. Post this

The Masterclass is designed to be inclusive, catering to various audiences, all of whom play a critical role in recognizing, responding to, and ideally preventing swatting incidents. This includes all aspects of emergency response. The Masterclass also will contain resources for investigators, prosecutors, and policymakers, all of whom play a critical role in ensuring stiffer punishments for those convicted of swatting.

"We are excited to present our first Swatting Masterclass," said John Chiaramonte, president of MCP's consulting division and a former emergency responder. "It offers participants a first-of-its-kind, industrywide resource for identifying, mitigating, and preventing swatting incidents, which unnecessarily tie up resources that could be deployed to legitimate incidents while also placing responders and citizens at risk."

Participants can develop their own educational paths by attending the complete Masterclass or individual sessions. The following topics will be presented live:

Introduction to Swatting

Swatting Incident Identification, Parts One and Two

Operational Changes for Effective Swatting Mitigation

Policy Recommendations

Technology Considerations

Call to Action

Registration for the MCP Swatting Masterclass is now open to reserve your position. The Masterclass is eligible for one National Emergency Number Education (NENA) continuing education unit (CEU) towards Emergency Number Professional (ENP) certification and one continuing developing education (CDE) credit from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED).

