Mission Critical Partners Announces Public-Sector Facilities Masterclass

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Critical Partners® (MCP) announced that it will bring together architects, public-sector officials, and the firm's subject-matter experts to present a masterclass on designing, equipping, and constructing future-ready facilities that support emergency-response and justice organizations. The virtual event is scheduled for September 23, 2025, from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Eastern.