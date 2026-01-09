Mission Critical Partners Appoints Former Texas IT Director for the Courts to Justice Solutions Practice

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) has hired Casey Kennedy, the former division director of information services for the Texas Office of Court Administration, as a project manager.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Critical Partners (MCP) has hired Casey Kennedy, the former division director of information services for the Texas Office of Court Administration, as a project manager. In this role, Kennedy will work with judicial branch systems nationwide to ensure that they have the technology and solutions they need to fulfill their mission of delivering fair access to justice. His work will support initiatives such as modernizing case management solutions, improving courtroom operations, including advanced audiovisual systems for hybrid hearings, and advancing emerging technologies – including artificial intelligence – that enhance court operations.
Kennedy brings more than three decades of information technology (IT) and public-sector experience to MCP, including fifteen years with the Texas Office of Court Administration, from which he recently retired. While there, he led statewide technology initiatives spanning judicial branch cybersecurity, digital transformation, and policy development. His accomplishments include implementing statewide appellate case management and electronic filing systems, statewide document access, and deploying large-scale Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms.
Kennedy also led the team responsible for networking, data center and cloud services, and IT operational support to multiple court systems, including the Supreme Court of Texas, appellate courts, and judicial branch state agencies. Kennedy holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Texas.
"Throughout his career, Casey built a reputation for balancing long-term strategic vision with practical execution," said John Chiaramonte, MCP's president of consulting services. "He has an innate ability to turn broad goals into measurable results. He is an outstanding addition to the MCP team."
About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)
Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public-safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach helps us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.
Media Contact
Morgan Sava, Mission Critical Partners, 1 608-658-8858, [email protected]
SOURCE Mission Critical Partners
Share this article