Mission Critical Partners Appoints Former Texas IT Director for the Courts to Justice Solutions Practice

Kennedy also led the team responsible for networking, data center and cloud services, and IT operational support to multiple court systems, including the Supreme Court of Texas, appellate courts, and judicial branch state agencies. Kennedy holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Texas.

"Throughout his career, Casey built a reputation for balancing long-term strategic vision with practical execution," said John Chiaramonte, MCP's president of consulting services. "He has an innate ability to turn broad goals into measurable results. He is an outstanding addition to the MCP team."

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public-safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach helps us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.

Media Contact

Morgan Sava, Mission Critical Partners, 1 608-658-8858, [email protected]

SOURCE Mission Critical Partners