Mission Critical Partners Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Contract to Advance Public Sector Technology Modernization

NASPO ValuePoint enables state and local government organizations and higher-education institutions to procure goods and services more quickly and efficiently. Through its "Lead State Model," NASPO ValuePoint not only streamlines procurement but also offers several key benefits. By leveraging competitively solicited, preapproved contracts, participating organizations gain access to qualified vendors, more-favorable pricing and terms, and greater overall value than they could achieve independently.

NASPO awarded MCP the Procurement Assistance and Support Services (PASS) and the IT Research, Advisory, and Consulting Services (IT RAC) contract through North Carolina, the lead state. MCP was selected in the categories of information technology (IT) research, advisory, and consulting services, and value-added/support services.

MCP earned selection based on its proven track record of delivering successful procurement, IT, and operational advisory services to government entities nationwide. Several MCP clients provided positive references, highlighting MCP's ability to provide consistent, reliable, and high-quality services aligned with the technology procurement lifecycle.

