Mission Critical Partners Celebrates National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

MCP's holistic, vendor-neutral approach to projects with law enforcement agencies enables them with best-of-breed solutions to complex problems, while MCP's expertise in technologies, systems, and applications support law enforcement agencies across the country with their unique needs.

In just the last year alone, MCP partnered with the Texas Department of Public Safety to modernize statewide criminal justice information systems and operations, while also partnering with the city of New Orleans to overhaul the city's criminal justice technology system. MCP also helped the Massachusetts State Police upgrade its radio system in 2022.

Since its inception nearly 15 years ago, MCP has focused on helping law-enforcement agencies and other public-safety entities implement modern, high-functioning land mobile radio systems, which represent the backbone of emergency response. MCP has recently helped public safety agencies in Rhode Island, Shenandoah County Virginia, and Iowa adopt new radio systems in an effort to enhance emergency communications for field responders.

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data-integration, consulting, and network and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach helps us develop modernized solutions for our clients that achieve maximum value and optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at http://www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.

