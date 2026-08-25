Mission Critical Partners Expands Cybersecurity and AI Expertise with Addition of Sean Scott

"Sean brings the expertise, vision and leadership we need to scale our capabilities in risk management and AI while delivering even greater value to our clients," said John Chiaramonte, president of AI services at MCP. Post this

"Sean brings the expertise, vision and leadership we need to scale our capabilities in risk management and AI while delivering even greater value to our clients," said John Chiaramonte, president of AI services at MCP. "His deep technical knowledge and extensive public-sector experience will strengthen our ability to help clients achieve greater cyber resilience and embrace AI practically and responsibly to improve operations and the citizen experience."

Throughout his career, Scott has worked closely with public safety agencies and local governments to strengthen the security and resiliency of their critical infrastructure. His public-sector experience includes leading statewide cybersecurity initiatives in Kansas, Maryland, and North Carolina. He also served for four years as an appointed member of the Federal Communications Commission's CSRIC VIII and IX, representing cybersecurity requirements for public safety, and led multiple Department of Homeland Security initiatives to improve cybersecurity and resilience for public safety organizations.

"Public safety and other critical government organizations are in the midst of a period of rapid modernization and AI-enabled change, creating both opportunity and risk," said Scott. "Organizations need to rethink how they approach cybersecurity so they can take advantage of emerging technologies without compromising the systems and services communities rely upon. I'm excited to join MCP and bring together its deep public-sector experience with innovative approaches to cybersecurity and AI resilience to help clients move forward securely, responsibly and with confidence."

About Mission Critical Partners

Mission Critical Partners helps government agencies modernize critical services with confidence. As consultants and managed services experts, MCP combines proven public-sector experience with practical, future-ready innovation to improve outcomes, strengthen communities, and advance public safety and justice.

Media Contact

Morgan Sava, Mission Critical Partners, 1 4123210879, [email protected], https://www.missioncriticalpartners.com/

SOURCE Mission Critical Partners