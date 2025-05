Mission Critical Partners launches a new service to assess the readiness of public-sector organizations to leverage artificial-intelligence solutions

Our assessments will help public-sector organizations avoid the 'shiny object' phenomenon and ensure that they implement AI only when they truly are ready to do so. Post this

Organizational readiness — Whether the leadership, governance, and financial stability exists to drive AI initiatives that improve efficiency, service delivery, and mission success.

Data readiness — Whether the quantity and quality of the organization's data is sufficient to fully leverage AI as a trusted, secure, and actionable asset for smarter decision-making.

Technology and infrastructure readiness — Whether the organization's networks and systems are scalable, resilient, and capable of supporting future innovations without costly overhauls.

Workforce and culture readiness — Whether personnel have the skills, forward-thinking mindset, and openness to change required to accelerate successful AI implementations.

Implementation readiness — Whether the organization has the resources needed to leverage high-impact opportunities that maximize operational effectiveness and service delivery while reducing costs.

Risk, ethics, and compliance readiness — Whether the organization can ensure that AI adoption is responsible, transparent, and aligned with public trust.

Further, each assessment will leverage MCP's proprietary Model for Advancing Public Safety® (MAPS®) methodology, which is based on the collective expertise of nearly 250 subject-matter experts, industry standards and best practices, and accreditation programs.

MCP is well positioned to conduct AI readiness assessments. Over its 16-year history, the firm has provided vendor-neutral, standards-based consulting services, an approach that will ensure each organization's AI implementations align with its unique needs. In addition, the firm already has ample experience guiding clients regarding implementation of AI solutions that are helping them to improve emergency response and justice outcomes.

One example concerns 911 centers that are using AI solutions to process nonemergency calls — freeing telecommunicators to focus on calls involving actual emergencies — and to provide transcription and translation services that make call-handling faster and more effective. Another involves court systems using AI to improve the effectiveness of their criminal-history records systems.

"Artificial intelligence is very exciting and already dozens of use cases in the public sector have emerged, with many more to come," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. "But for AI to have the greatest impact, the circumstances must be right for its deployment. As the adage goes, just because you can doesn't mean you should. Our assessments will help public-sector organizations avoid the 'shiny object' phenomenon and ensure that they implement AI only when they truly are ready to do so."

