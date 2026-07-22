Mission Critical Partners (MCP) Selected to Help Advance Kentucky's Statewide NG911 Transformation

"The Kentucky 911 Services Board has turned to Mission Critical Partners as its trusted advisor for its NG911 transformation — it's a role and opportunity that we take very seriously," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. Post this

MCP will support the board across several key areas:

Independent third-party oversight — MCP will monitor NG911 procurements and implementations to ensure that deployed systems perform according to technical specifications. They also will monitor system acceptance testing and cutovers to ensure that all elements are performing as contracted before go-live. The goal is to ensure a smooth transition to the new platform without disruptions to emergency communications.

Providing geographic information system (GIS) support — NG911 systems depend on accurate NG911-ready GIS data to route calls and dispatch emergency response to the correct location. MCP will supplement the state's GIS resources by assisting in the creation and verification of addressing data, as well as the development of ECC and emergency responder boundary polygons, and any other GIS requirements needed to support NG911 operations. This support is particularly important for smaller and rural ECCs that lack dedicated GIS personnel.

Expanding cybersecurity support — MCP will assist the board with various initiatives, including cybersecurity planning and risk management. In addition to addressing any intrinsic vulnerabilities that might exist in NG911 systems, the overarching goal is to strengthen the security posture of all ECCs across the state.

Developing continuity of operations plans (COOPs) — COOPs, disaster recovery documentation, and crisis communications plans are critical elements when an ECC suffers a service-affecting outage. MCP will provide a COOP template that will identify gaps across the state and then work with individual ECCs to address the gaps.

Providing grant and funding guidance — While the board manages its own grant applications, MCP will help state 911 leadership better understand the ECCs' evolving technological and operational requirements to determine funding priorities.

Updating the board's strategic roadmap — Given that this is a complex multiyear initiative, MCP will help the board update Kentucky's strategic roadmap to guide future 911 modernization initiatives and statewide planning efforts.

"The Kentucky 911 Services Board has turned to Mission Critical Partners as its trusted advisor for its NG911 transformation — it's a role and opportunity that we take very seriously," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. "By providing procurement support, implementation oversight, GIS expertise, strategic planning, continuity planning, cybersecurity guidance, and funding-related consultation, we will help the board successfully modernize emergency communications across the state."

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of consulting, technology, and data integration services for public safety, justice, and government organizations. MCP helps its clients advance their missions through modern, interoperable, and data-driven solutions. Learn more at missioncriticalpartners.com

Media Contact

Morgan Sava, Mission Critical Partners, 1 608-658-8858, [email protected], https://www.missioncriticalpartners.com/

SOURCE Mission Critical Partners