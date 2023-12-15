Mission Critical Partners Named a 2023 Best Consulting Firm to Work For Mission Critical Partners was selected as one of ALM Consulting Magazine's "2023 Best Firms to Work For" honorees

At Mission Critical Partners, our staff is our most valuable asset, and we make it a priority to ensure our employees value their experience with the company. Post this

The rankings were based on the following areas of employee satisfaction:

Career Development

Client Engagement

Compensation and Benefits

Culture

Firm Leadership

Work/Life Balance

"Our people are what make Mission Critical Partners such an amazing place to work," said John Chiaramonte, MCP's president of consulting services. "We've worked hard to foster an environment where our employees feel motivated and proud of serving our client's missions every day. Being recognized as a 'Best Firm to Work For' shows that our commitment to our team is paying off."

MCP's core values of persistence, integrity, trust, accountability, and prudence permeate the company's culture and drive its actions. MCP is proud to provide annual performance bonuses and company profit-sharing opportunities for full-time staff, while offering a generous benefit-rewards program that reflects a commitment to health and well-being. Employees also have access to generous training and development programs.

The recent award is the latest in employee satisfaction accolades for MCP. It has been named one of the "Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania" multiple times over the past several years.

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data-integration, consulting, and network and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach helps us develop modernized solutions for our clients that achieve maximum value and optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at http://www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.

Media Contact

Alex Oltmanns, Pipitone, 1 724-713-1913, [email protected], www.pipitone.com

SOURCE Mission Critical Partners (MCP)