Mission Critical Partners Names Buddy Hicks Client Services Director

In addition, Hicks has been an active participant for the last eight years in the standards-development and occupational-analysis committees of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials. The latter committee aggregates and analyzes data to better inform APCO's standards-development efforts.

"From its inception 15 years ago, MCP has been committed to assembling a team of top-tier subject-matter experts dedicated to serving our clients," said Rich Cagle, the firm's chief growth officer. "We are delighted to welcome Bud Hicks to our team and look forward to the contributions he will make towards enhancing emergency-response outcomes for the communities our clients serve."

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and, utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach helps us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.

