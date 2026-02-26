Mission Critical Partners Names Chris Kelly President of Consulting Division

Darrin Reilly, president and CEO, MCP: "Under his leadership, our Consulting division will continue to deliver innovative, high-impact services that drive measurable outcomes for the public sector organizations we support." Post this

MCP's Consulting division includes more than 80 subject-matter experts spanning 911 and Next Generation 911, wireless and broadband technologies, public safety facilities and operations, justice and courts technology, and organizational change management. The team provides vendor-neutral strategic advisory services, guiding agencies through planning, procurement, implementation oversight, and operational transformation.

"Chris understands our clients, our culture, and our standard of excellence," Reilly said. "He has led complex statewide and regional initiatives and helped expand our service capabilities. Under his leadership, our Consulting division will continue to deliver innovative, high-impact services that drive measurable outcomes for the public sector organizations we support."

Kelly brings more than two decades of experience consulting on state, local, and regional mission-critical communications projects, including multiple statewide radio networks and large-scale public safety programs. He joined MCP in April 2012 and quickly established himself as a trusted leader amongst both colleagues and clients. Kelly established one of the first market segments within MCP and was promoted to vice president of wireless services in March 2018. Later, he expanded his responsibilities to include the firm's facilities and operations and Next Generation 911 teams.

"Public safety and justice agencies are navigating rapid technological and operational change," Kelly said. "From 911 operations and broadband expansion to justice modernization and AI readiness, agencies need trusted advisors who understand both technology and operations. I am honored to lead our team of experts in delivering integrated solutions that strengthen mission-critical systems."

According to Reilly, Kelly's depth of experience, operational knowledge, and commitment to client success position him exceptionally well to continue building on the strong foundation established under Chiaramonte's leadership.

