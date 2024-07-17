Mission Critical Partners Names Heather Pettit Vice President of Court Technologies

We long have believed that the ecosystem MCP serves consists of both the public safety and justice sectors. We're confident that Heather's influence will accelerate our efforts to improve the technologies used by court systems to enhance justice outcomes. Post this

In her new role, Pettit will lead the firm's subject-matter experts concerning the assessment, acquisition, design, and implementation of a wide variety of court technology solutions. She also will provide executive-level strategic consulting to court systems, and will leverage her information-security expertise to bolster MCP's efforts to protect court systems from cyberattacks.

Since launching the JMT services team in 2021 after acquiring MTG Management Consultants, MCP has supported high-profile projects that are transforming court system operations in the United States. These include:

Modernizing the city of New Orleans' decades-old computer systems with advanced, cloud-based technologies.

Transitioning the paper-based operations of the Superior Court of California – Marin County to digital-by-default court services; the effort included automating case-processing workflows, improving data capture and management, and streamlining document production.

Working with the Superior Court of California – Los Angeles County to ensure that the goals and processes identified for its data-governance program align with those of other justice entities in the state, especially pertaining to data integration.

"We long have believed that the ecosystem MCP serves consists of both the public safety and justice sectors," said John Chiaramonte, president of the firm's consulting division. "We're confident that Heather's influence will accelerate our efforts to improve the technologies used by court systems to enhance justice outcomes."

Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and chief executive officer, added that Pettit is an ideal fit culturally. "Heather embraces the firm's core values — persistence, integrity, trust, accountability, and prudence — that guide everything we do," Reilly said. "She's also an industry leader, and MCP has taken great pride since it's inception 15 years ago in being the place where industry leaders want to work — she'll fit right in."

