Mission Critical Partners Names John Chiaramonte President of Newly Formed Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services Division

"AI already is affecting public-sector operations, and our clients are asking important questions," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. "MCP has a responsibility to help agencies navigate this technology in a way that is secure, practical, and aligned with their missions. John's leadership ensures that we approach AI with discipline and credibility."

MCP already has supported clients with AI-focused initiatives, including readiness assessments to evaluate governance and operational preparedness, as well as data-improvement projects and data-integration efforts that enhance decision quality and efficiency. The firm also has developed AI-enabled solution sets tied to criminal history and case disposition analysis that improve data accuracy and processing efficiency within justice environments.

Over the past several years, Chiaramonte has consulted with and presented to government leaders nationwide on artificial intelligence, governance, and digital transformation. He has authored articles and delivered conference presentations addressing AI readiness, operational risk, and responsible deployment in mission-critical environments.

"MCP's enterprise AI strategy is not about replacing people or rushing new tools into mission-critical environments," Chiaramonte said. "It is about helping public safety, justice, and government leaders make safe, informed, and defensible decisions about where and how AI belongs. When implemented thoughtfully, AI can enhance operations, improve service delivery, and strengthen public trust."

Chiaramonte brings more than 35 years of experience supporting the public safety community to this new role. He started his career as a 911 telecommunicator and still is active today as a volunteer emergency responder. He is a certified Emergency Number Professional and an acknowledged thought leader, regularly publishing articles and speaking at industry events.

