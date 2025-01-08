Mission Critical Partners' PSAP Roundtable Sheds Light on Key Trends

The worst reason to do anything is because that's the way it's always been done. So, it's exciting that the 911 community seems willing to take a fresh look and more innovative approach to its challenges, which clearly was evidenced during the roundtable. Post this

The creative thinking that flowed throughout the event was impressive, according to Jenna Streeter, an MCP communications specialist who helped facilitate the roundtable.

"Based on the discussions, which were quite energetic and passionate, the participants clearly understand that the old way of doing things isn't going to work in today's environment and that new approaches, some of which might have been unthinkable just a few years ago, are needed," said Streeter, who worked in the 911 community for 17 years as a telecommunicator and emergency communications director before joining MCP earlier this year.

Key trends from the roundtable include the following:

Creative scheduling options are emerging — There is strong interest in exploring and implementing innovative scheduling solutions to improve job satisfaction. Examples include allowing personnel to influence schedules and experimenting with innovative shift configurations, e.g., 24-hour shifts or split shifts.

Greater staff autonomy pays off — Allowing personnel to have a say in scheduling and overtime policies has been effective in improving job satisfaction and workforce happiness. This includes allowing personnel to propose scheduling changes or create their own schedules collaboratively.

Generational differences abound — The roundtable highlighted challenges related to generational differences in the workforce, i.e., younger staff members exhibit different needs and loyalty trends compared with older generations. This includes a greater desire to balance family and work responsibilities, for instance a staff member who has a young child. They also exhibit higher rates of job-switching, which can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, younger workers who leave after a short amount of time exacerbate the PSAP's vacancy rate. On the other hand, they increase the candidate pool. In contrast, older workers tend to stay longer, partly because they typically don't have the same family challenges

Understanding the difference between understaffing versus low staffing — The discussion addressed the dual issues of being understaffed (authorized positions are insufficient for the operating environment) and low staffed (not all authorized positions are filled). Both create operational challenges but require different solutions.

Cultural shifts are encouraging — There is a notable shift in culture toward valuing staff input, satisfaction, and retention. This reflects a broader industry trend of rethinking traditional practices to align better with modern workforce expectations.

"The worst reason to do anything is because that's the way it's always been done," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. "So, it's exciting that the 911 community seems willing to take a fresh look and more innovative approach to its challenges, which clearly was evidenced during the roundtable."

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public-safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach help us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.

Media Contact

Alex Oltmanns, Pipitone, 1 412-321-0879, [email protected]

SOURCE Mission Critical Partners