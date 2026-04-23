Mission Critical Partners Releases 2026 State of the Public Safety Market Report

"Public safety leaders are operating in an environment defined by rising expectations, increasing complexity, and persistent resource constraints," said Darrin Reilly, President & CEO of Mission Critical Partners. Post this

Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Mapping for Public Safety

Next Generation 911 (NG911)

Understanding ECC Operations

Understanding Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) for Public Safety

Workforce Optimization for Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs)

Modernizing Emergency Management for Public Safety

AI for Public Safety Staffing

Public Safety Technology

The MAPS® methodology combines quantitative scoring with expert‑led qualitative assessments, producing color‑coded blueprints that identify low‑, medium‑, and high‑risk areas and inform tailored recommendations. The resulting insights help public safety leaders prioritize investments, mitigate risk, and plan sustainable modernization strategies.

Key findings from the 2026 State of the Market Report include:

Staffing shortages remain the top challenge, fueling burnout, slowing modernization, and increasing operational risk.

AI adoption is expanding, especially in call handling and analytics, though concerns around reliability and governance persist.

Operational complexity is outpacing preparedness, highlighting the need for strategic planning, lifecycle funding, and cross‑agency coordination.

NG911 progress is growing but uneven, constrained by gaps in governance, funding, cybersecurity, and GIS readiness.

Aging LMR systems strain reliability and budgets, while hybrid LMR‑cellular, private 5G, and satellite solutions gain traction.

"Public safety leaders are operating in an environment defined by rising expectations, increasing complexity, and persistent resource constraints," said Darrin Reilly, President & CEO of Mission Critical Partners. "Our 2026 State of the Market Report makes one thing clear: agencies that succeed in this environment are those that approach technology, staffing, governance, and funding as integrated systems, not isolated challenges. This latest report provides leaders with a practical, data‑driven framework to understand where they are today and how to move forward with confidence."

The 2026 MAPS® State of the Market Report is available now and is intended to serve as both a snapshot of current conditions and a roadmap for public safety organizations seeking to strengthen resilience, performance, and long‑term sustainability.

To access the report, click here.

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public-safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach help us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at MissionCriticalPartners.com.

Media Contact

Morgan Sava, Mission Critical Partners, 1 608-658-8858, [email protected], https://www.missioncriticalpartners.com/

SOURCE Mission Critical Partners