Mission Critical Partners Selected to Provide Artificial Intelligence Consulting Services via the TXShare Cooperative-Purchasing Program

"We're excited for the opportunity to help TXShare members sort through the possibilities and implement the services and solutions that best align with their missions and operational environments." Post this

Services that MCP will provide via the master services agreement include, but are not limited to, the following:

Assessing current organizational processes, identifying potential AI use cases, and identifying opportunities for AI integration.

Developing an AI implementation roadmap, including governance, timelines, milestones, and deliverables.

Ensuring that all AI implementations comply with legal standards.

Developing a comprehensive data strategy that emphasizes data quality, governance, privacy, and security.

Recommending AI tools, frameworks, and applications to address the specific challenges and opportunities of each organization.

Establishing technical, administrative, and policy controls for internal AI use.

Providing training and knowledge transfer to each organization's internal teams regarding AI capabilities, to ensure that all personnel can adopt and utilize AI tools.

Supporting pilot and/or full-scale AI solution implementations.

"Already a remarkable number of AI use cases has emerged and many more will develop, so many that the volume will become overwhelming," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. "We're excited for the opportunity to help TXShare members sort through the possibilities and implement the services and solutions that best align with their missions and operational environments."

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public-safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach help us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.

Media Contact

Caroline Constantine, Mission Critical Partners, 1 434-251-7580, [email protected], www.MissionCriticalPartners.com

SOURCE Mission Critical Partners