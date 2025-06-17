Mission Critical Partners Selected to Provide Artificial Intelligence Consulting Services via the TXShare Cooperative-Purchasing Program

Mission Critical Partners® (MCP) has been selected by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) to provide AI consulting services through the TXShare cooperative-purchasing program. This program helps Texas government entities efficiently procure services to meet their goals. Following a competitive selection process, MCP will assist TXShare members in leveraging AI to enhance efficiency, decision-making, and innovation. Services include assessing AI opportunities, developing implementation roadmaps, ensuring legal compliance, creating data strategies, recommending tools, and providing training. MCP's president and CEO, Darrin Reilly, emphasized the firm's commitment to helping organizations navigate the growing landscape of AI possibilities.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Critical Partners® (MCP) announced that the firm has been selected by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) to provide artificial intelligence-related consulting services via the TXShare cooperative-purchasing program. NCTCOG created the program to enable municipalities, counties, school districts, and other government entities in the state of Texas to more easily and cost-effectively procure the services and solutions they need to fulfill their missions.
The selection was the result of a competitive procurement process. Through the master services agreement between NCTCOG and MCP, the latter's subject-matter experts will support TXShare member organizations as they determine how to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency, improve decision-making and service delivery, and foster innovation. Specifically, the SMEs will provide expertise in identifying, developing, and implementing AI strategies and solutions that align with each organization's goals.
Services that MCP will provide via the master services agreement include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Assessing current organizational processes, identifying potential AI use cases, and identifying opportunities for AI integration.
- Developing an AI implementation roadmap, including governance, timelines, milestones, and deliverables.
- Ensuring that all AI implementations comply with legal standards.
- Developing a comprehensive data strategy that emphasizes data quality, governance, privacy, and security.
- Recommending AI tools, frameworks, and applications to address the specific challenges and opportunities of each organization.
- Establishing technical, administrative, and policy controls for internal AI use.
- Providing training and knowledge transfer to each organization's internal teams regarding AI capabilities, to ensure that all personnel can adopt and utilize AI tools.
- Supporting pilot and/or full-scale AI solution implementations.
"Already a remarkable number of AI use cases has emerged and many more will develop, so many that the volume will become overwhelming," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. "We're excited for the opportunity to help TXShare members sort through the possibilities and implement the services and solutions that best align with their missions and operational environments."
About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)
Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public-safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach help us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.
