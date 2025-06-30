Mission Critical Partners Selected to Provide Cybersecurity Expertise to Support Missouri's Statewide Next Generation 911 System

"Missouri's proactive leadership in securing its statewide Next Generation 911 system sets a powerful example for states across the nation." Post this

Like any IP network, an ESInet is inherently vulnerable to cyberattacks. Moreover, public-sector organizations, especially 911 centers, increasingly are being targeted by cyberattackers who want to disrupt their operations or gain financially through ransomware attacks.

"MCP's experience and expertise concerning both statewide Next Generation 911 systems and cybersecurity are unparalleled in the public-safety sector," said Scott Cason, Executive Director at Missouri 911 Services Board. "We're very pleased with the opportunity to tap into their knowledge base."

During this engagement, MCP subject-matter experts will provide the Missouri 911 Service Board with the following services:

Comprehensive vulnerability assessments — Cybersecurity risks specific to Missouri's 911 centers and their NG911 infrastructure will be identified. Once the risks are identified, a clear remediation roadmap will be developed to mitigate both short-term and long-term risks.





Training and knowledge transfer — 911 center officials and personnel will be educated regarding potential threats, and a culture of ongoing cybersecurity vigilance will be created. This effort will include role-based cybersecurity awareness training and phishing simulations.





Incident-response planning — A comprehensive, incident-response plan that aligns with state and federal guidelines will be developed. 911 center officials and personnel will be trained to detect, respond to, and recover from cyberattacks to ensure operational continuity. They also will be taught how to maintain and update their NG911 infrastructure to keep pace with the ever-evolving threat landscape.





Enhanced cybersecurity policy development and compliance — MCP will provide adaptable cybersecurity policy templates that address critical areas such as network hardening, end-of-life software elimination, enhanced access control, and compliance with relevant standards and regulations.





Tabletop exercises — MCP will coordinate and lead two tabletop exercises, each focused on a potential cybersecurity breach. Each exercise will be designed to identify and document key strengths, cybersecurity gaps, and prioritized remediations.

"Cyberattacks on 911 centers threaten the very lifelines of our communities," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. "Missouri's proactive leadership in securing its statewide Next Generation 911 system sets a powerful example for states across the nation. With deep experience helping states strengthen and safeguard their emergency communications networks against evolving cyber threats, we are proud to work alongside the State of Missouri to protect these critical public safety systems."

