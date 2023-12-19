Mission Critical Partners Selected to Support Critical Technology Upgrades at Suburban Chicago 911 Center

The firm's subject-matter experts first will assess the agency's computer-aided dispatch and records-management systems and then provide procurement guidance.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ - Mission Critical Partners (MCP) announced that the West Suburban Consolidated Dispatch Center (WSCDC) in River Forest, Illinois, awarded the firm a contract to support the center in its effort to upgrade its computer-aided dispatch and records-management systems.
WSCDC serves as the primary PSAP (public safety answering point) responsible for dispatching police, fire/rescue, and emergency-medical response for the communities of Forest Park, Oak Park, and River Forest. It also serves as the primary dispatch center for Mutual-Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Division 11 and its telecommunicators monitor fire and burglar alarms for about 175 businesses.
The current systems will be upgraded so that WSCDC can provide the best possible service to citizens and emergency responders in the field.
MCP subject-matter experts will provide the following key services:
- Conduct a thorough assessment and gap analysis of the legacy systems
- Develop technical specifications based on industry standards and best practices as well as the center's needs
- Develop a comprehensive request for proposals (RFP) document
"Technology in the public-safety sector evolves incredibly fast and PSAPs need to do what they can to keep up because lives are on the line and every second matters," said Darrin Riley, MCP's president and chief executive officer. "We're thrilled with the opportunity to help West Suburban Consolidated Dispatch Center advance these critical systems to enhance its service offering."
About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)
Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data-integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach helps us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.
