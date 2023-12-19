Mission Critical Partners Selected to Support Critical Technology Upgrades at Suburban Chicago 911 Center

We're thrilled with the opportunity to help West Suburban Consolidated Dispatch Center advance these critical systems to enhance its service offering. Post this

The current systems will be upgraded so that WSCDC can provide the best possible service to citizens and emergency responders in the field.

MCP subject-matter experts will provide the following key services:

Conduct a thorough assessment and gap analysis of the legacy systems

Develop technical specifications based on industry standards and best practices as well as the center's needs

Develop a comprehensive request for proposals (RFP) document

"Technology in the public-safety sector evolves incredibly fast and PSAPs need to do what they can to keep up because lives are on the line and every second matters," said Darrin Riley, MCP's president and chief executive officer. "We're thrilled with the opportunity to help West Suburban Consolidated Dispatch Center advance these critical systems to enhance its service offering."

