Mission Critical Partners to Host Masterclass on Applying Artificial Intelligence in the Public Sector

"The level of excitement regarding AI in the public sector is off the charts. But the ability to leverage the technology effectively depends on understanding not only its potential but also its limitations and challenges. We created this masterclass to foster that understanding. Post this

The Current State of AI: Breakthroughs, Boundaries, and the Road Ahead

This session will begin with an overview of recent technical breakthroughs in AI research. It then will explore how AI is transforming entire industries and how these changes apply to all industries, including the public sector. The focus then will shift to AI's growing role in governance and policy-making processes, including regulatory approaches and government applications.

AI Challenges — and Solutions

This session will explore current and emerging trends in AI adoption among government agencies worldwide. The focus will be on real-world examples of AI deployments that are helping government agencies meet their operational goals and mission priorities.

Making AI Work for Your Agency

AI is changing everything. But what does that mean for public-sector agencies, their people, and their technologies? This session will offer best practices for developing a clear, sustainable path to leveraging AI to enhance service delivery, build stronger community trust, and improve workforce performance and morale.

Improving Police Officer Recruiting, Retention, and Morale with AI Assistants

More than 500 police departments in the United States are leveraging AI assistants to improve operations, as well as personnel recruitment, retention, and morale. This session will identify AI-powered tools that generate voice-based reports, provide real-time answers to legal questions, and automate performance reviews, all of which can reduce paperwork, enhance accountability, and support the professional development of officers — making law enforcement more efficient and transparent.

Scheduled speakers participating in the masterclass include the following:

David Borish , AI strategist, Trace3

, AI strategist, Trace3 Kirk Arthur , worldwide government solutions lead, Microsoft Public Sector Technology

, worldwide government solutions lead, Microsoft Public Sector Technology Chris Bennett , director of AI transparency and education, Motorola

, director of AI transparency and education, Motorola Anthony Tassone – chief executive officer, Truleo

– chief executive officer, Truleo Rich Cagle , chief growth officer, MCP

, chief growth officer, MCP Heather Pettit , vice president of court technologies, MCP

, vice president of court technologies, MCP Jim Pingel , vice president of digital justice transformations, MCP

, vice president of digital justice transformations, MCP David Fritsche , AI domain lead, MCP

"The level of excitement regarding AI in the public sector is off the charts," said Morgan Sava, MCP's senior vice president of marketing. "But the ability to leverage the technology effectively depends on understanding not only its potential but also its limitations and challenges. We created this masterclass to foster that understanding."

Interested participants should register for the AI Masterclass here.

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public-safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach help us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.

CONTACT:

Alex Oltmanns

Senior Public Relations Strategist

Pipitone

412-321-0879

[email protected]

Media Contact

Alex Oltmanns, Pipitone, 1 412-321-0879, [email protected]

SOURCE Mission Critical Partners (MCP)