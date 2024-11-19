Mission IT and IT Federal Sales Awarded $43M Red Hat Blanket Purchase Agreement at Internal Revenue Service

"This partnership will help the IRS continue to modernize its operations and improve its ability to serve American taxpayers," said Shawn Wells, CEO of Mission IT. Post this

Under this BPA, Team Mission ITFED will assist the IRS in modernizing its Red Hat infrastructure and streamline Red Hat operations across the agency. The BPA covers a range of services, including engineering and architecture services, Authority to Operate (ATO) support, advanced training, and operational support to new and existing Red Hat technologies across the IRS Information Technology Enterprise.

The scope of the BPA spans all IRS locations, including the agency's offices in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, the Martinsburg Enterprise Compute Center, and the Memphis Enterprise Compute Center.

"This partnership will help the IRS continue to modernize its operations and improve its ability to serve American taxpayers," said Shawn Wells, CEO of Mission IT. "By leveraging Red Hat technologies, the IRS can streamline its infrastructure and focus on delivering essential services to the public."

"Team Mission ITFED is honored to partner with the IRS as it advances its modernization efforts," said Paul Cino, CEO of IT Federal Sales. "This agreement reflects our commitment to helping the IRS achieve its goals while supporting its essential role in the nation's financial system. We are excited to play a part in the agency's continued success and transformation.

The BPA, valued at $43M over five years, will enable Team Mission ITFED to provide the IRS with the Red Hat support and expertise it needs to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve service delivery to the American people.

IT Federal Sales is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), dedicated to providing cutting-edge information technology solutions tailored for the government sector. With a deep commitment to understanding the unique requirements of government agencies, we specialize in identifying and addressing complex client needs. IT Federal Sales' success is due to its mission-focused dedication to customer satisfaction and its ability to build strong teams that are technically competent and operationally accountable for the customer's mission success. Explore how we excel in building trusted relationships with all levels of our client agencies, from individual contributor to agency leader.

Founded by former executives from CrowdStrike and the Red Hat Public Sector CTO office, Mission IT is a GSA small business. Mission IT provides custom Kubernetes-based private cloud and edge infrastructure, speeds up Authority to Operate (ATO) processes, establishes cybersecurity baselines, and develops tailored software for the Federal government. Mission IT clients include the U.S. Army, Missile Defense Agency (MDA), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Verizon Federal, and the Internal Revenue Service. Mission IT also partners with venture capital firms to help startups meet the technical requirements for entering the Public Sector, including the development of DoD STIGs and NIST 800-53 baselines.

