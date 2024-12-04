Mission Launches AI Gateway to Streamline Enterprise AI Operations on AWS

"Combining our deep AWS expertise with AI-specific tooling and guidance enables organizations to enhance their AI solutions' performance while maintaining cost efficiency. This approach ensures companies can scale their AI initiatives with confidence." Post this

Mission AI Gateway combines advanced FinOps capabilities, infrastructure operations expertise, and strategic architectural guidance to ensure AI solutions remain aligned with AWS best practices. The platform integrates with Mission Control, Mission's cloud services platform, to provide comprehensive visibility and management across AI workloads.

"Enterprises are rapidly scaling their AI initiatives on AWS, but optimizing performance, security, and cost remains a significant challenge," said Ted Stuart, President and COO of Mission. "Mission AI Gateway solves these critical pain points. Combining our deep AWS expertise with AI-specific tooling and guidance enables organizations to enhance their AI solutions' performance while maintaining cost efficiency. This approach ensures companies can scale their AI initiatives with confidence."

Key features of Mission AI Gateway include:

Strategic token usage optimization to improve throughput, processing speed, and system scalability

Advanced prompt engineering expertise to enhance accuracy and reduce hallucinations

Real-time performance monitoring and optimization recommendations

Continuous architectural guidance aligned with AWS best practices

Advanced cost visualization and management through purpose-built Cloud Management Platform tooling

Managed Reserved Instance Operations (RIO) requiring zero capital commitment

Environmental impact tracking for AI workloads

On the platform, customers gain access to Mission AI Gateway's Engineer Assist program, which offers direct access to hands-on engineering support for:

Token usage analysis to enhance system performance and scalability

Custom prompt engineering to improve accuracy and reduce hallucinations

Foundation model evaluation and selection for optimal performance

RAG pipeline and vector store optimization for enhanced retrieval accuracy

"We were immediately impressed with Mission's expertise both on AWS and with generative AI," said Tom Lucas, Co-Founder and Director of MagellanTV. "Working with Mission has not only provided much needed AWS expertise to ensure our business is secure, reliably online, and optimized, but also to build out a bleeding-edge machine learning pipeline on top of AWS cognitive services. Partnering with Mission enables us to achieve a long-held goal for MagellanTV, which is to massively expand the reach of our documentary platform and strengthen our position as a truly global company."

Mission AI Gateway is available now through the AWS Marketplace. Organizations can choose from flexible pricing options, including annual contracts with usage-based pricing for additional services.

For more information about Mission AI Gateway, visit https://www.missioncloud.com/mission-control/ai-gateway.

About Mission

Mission, a CDW company, is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider offering unmatched AWS expertise. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, our team of experts drives cloud transformation by migrating workloads and managing infrastructure, costs, performance, and security across AWS environments. We deliver innovative AI solutions for businesses on AWS by scaling existing models and building new, secure applications. Mission consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for our commitment to closing the cloud skills gap and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). For more information, visit: http://www.missioncloud.com.

Media Contact

Olivia Martinez, Mission Cloud, 855-647-7466, [email protected], www.missioncloud.com

Angela Tuzzo, MRB PR, 201-805-5780, [email protected], www.mrbpr.com

SOURCE Mission Cloud; Mission Cloud