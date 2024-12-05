Mission Launches Mission Cloud Engagements - Gen AI: A Comprehensive Software for Enterprise Generative AI Initiatives on AWS

"Having helped customers manage hundreds of data and AI projects, we know exactly what it takes to drive AI initiatives forward from proof-of-concept to production." Post this

"Implementing generative AI isn't a simple task. It's a complex organizational undertaking that touches everything from data governance and security to user experience," said Ted Stuart, President and COO of Mission. "Companies struggle to coordinate all the moving pieces involved with generative AI workloads. Having helped customers manage hundreds of data and AI projects, we know exactly what it takes to drive AI initiatives forward from proof-of-concept to production."

Key features of Mission Cloud Engagements - Gen AI include:

Real-time project status visualization through the Mission Control platform

Comprehensive risk management and early warning system

Milestone tracking with detailed implementation notes

Action item tracking with notification system

Decision logging for project governance

Integration with AWS best practices for AI implementations

The platform is backed by Mission's 24/7 world-class support team and builds upon the company's track record of successful cloud and AI project delivery. Companies using Mission Cloud Engagements - Gen AI benefit from transparent reporting, clear accountability, and accelerated project completion.

"Just as we've helped countless organizations modernize their DevOps practices, we're now bringing that same level of expertise and structured approach to generative AI initiatives," added Jonathan LaCour, Mission's CTO. "Our platform ensures enterprises can manage their AI projects with confidence, clarity, and control."

"Mission's expertise in generative AI unveiled exciting possibilities for our data extraction process," said David Kerr, CTO of Forcura. "Their innovative approach using Amazon Bedrock demonstrated remarkable potential for improved accuracy and efficiency. Thanks to Mission, we've gained valuable insights that will shape the future of our healthcare technology solutions."

Mission Cloud Engagements - Gen AI is available now through AWS Marketplace and is the second type of Engagement Mission launched this year, with the first being Engagements – DevOps. For more information about specialized configurations and pricing, contact [email protected].

About Mission

Mission, a CDW company, is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider offering unmatched AWS expertise. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, our team of experts drives cloud transformation by migrating workloads and managing infrastructure, costs, performance, and security across AWS environments. We deliver innovative AI solutions for businesses on AWS by scaling existing models and building new, secure applications. Mission consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for our commitment to closing the cloud skills gap and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). For more information, visit: http://www.missioncloud.com.

Media Contact

Olivia Martinez, Mission Cloud, 855-647-7466, [email protected], www.missioncloud.com

Angela Tuzzo, MRB PR, 201-805-5780, [email protected], www.mrbpr.com

SOURCE Mission Cloud