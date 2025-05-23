Mission Mechanical Recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace in Central Indiana

Mission Mechanical has been recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace in Central Indiana, ranking #9 in the small business category. The award highlights the company's strong culture, employee satisfaction, and leadership commitment in HVAC and plumbing services.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Mechanical, a trusted provider of HVAC and plumbing services across Central Indiana, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2025 Top Workplace by The Indianapolis Star in partnership with Energage. The company earned the #9 ranking in the small business category, distinguishing itself through a strong company culture, employee satisfaction, and leadership commitment.

The annual Top Workplaces award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey measuring factors like leadership, communication, growth opportunities, and workplace environment.

"Our employees are the foundation of everything we do," said a spokesperson for Mission Mechanical. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a work environment where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow."

Established in 2002, Mission Mechanical brings over 150 years of combined experience to its HVAC and plumbing services. The company serves both residential and commercial clients throughout Indianapolis and surrounding areas, with a reputation for professionalism, prompt response, and quality craftsmanship.

Mission Mechanical proudly serves communities including Avon, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Greenwood, Zionsville, Lafayette, and beyond.

About Mission Mechanical

Mission Mechanical is a locally owned and operated HVAC and plumbing company based in Lawrence, Indiana. With a 4.8-star customer rating and thousands of satisfied clients, the company is known for its NATE-certified technicians, fair pricing, and responsive service. Whether it's heating, cooling, or plumbing, Mission Mechanical delivers solutions that put comfort and customer care first.

Contact:

Mission Mechanical

4437 Bragdon Street

Lawrence, IN 46226

Phone: 317-733-8686

Website: https://missionmechanical.com/

