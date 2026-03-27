Mission MSA Announces 2026 Designated Centers of Excellence to Expand Global Access to Specialized Care

Mission MSA unveils its 2026 Centers of Excellence, a global network of premier medical institutions dedicated to setting the gold standard for multidisciplinary care and research in multiple system atrophy.
CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission MSA is proud to announce its 2026 designated MSA Centers of Excellence (COE), a prestigious network of clinical institutions recognized for their leadership in multidisciplinary care, research, and education for multiple system atrophy (MSA).
The COE initiative serves as the bedrock of Mission MSA's commitment to establishing a global "gold standard" of care. By designating institutions that provide comprehensive, specialized services, Mission MSA ensures that patients and families can navigate the complexities of this rare neurodegenerative disorder with the support of highly experienced, interdisciplinary medical teams.
Each 2026 Center of Excellence has undergone a rigorous application and peer-review process, demonstrating excellence in clinical expertise, access to diagnostic testing, and a commitment to advancing the field through clinical trials and patient education.
2026 MSA Centers of Excellence
North America
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM)
- Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Emory University
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC)
- NYU Dysautonomia Center - NYU Langone Health
- Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Center, The Queen's Medical Center
- Rush University
- Stanford University
- UC San Diego Parkinson & Other Movement Disorders Center
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- University of Florida
- University of Miami
- University of Michigan
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Utah
- University of Virginia
- UT Southwestern
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Washington University in St. Louis
- Yale University
Europe
- Bordeaux University Hospital
- Centre hospitalier universitaire (CHU) de Toulouse
- Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Neurologico Carlo Besta - Milan
- Hospital Clinic de Barcelona
- Medizinische Universitaet Innsbruck
- Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital
- Tel Aviv Medical Center
Asia
- National Taiwan University Cancer Center
- National Taiwan University Hospital
Leadership Perspectives
"As our network of Centers of Excellence grows, so does our ability to change the landscape of MSA care on a global scale," said Joe Lindahl, CEO of Mission MSA. "The 2026 designations reflect our strategic focus on bridging the gap between diagnosis and specialized treatment for families impacted by this disease."
"Our MSA Centers of Excellence are more than just clinics - they are the heartbeat of the MSA community," said Jessie Iregui, Director of Research and Medical Education for Mission MSA. "Through these centers, we remain closely connected to the clinical space and, most importantly, to the patients and families who inspire everything we do. By bringing together clinical care, research, and professional education, our Centers of Excellence embody our shared mission."
Through this initiative, Mission MSA continues to empower the community by providing resources, fostering innovation, and advocating for those living with multiple system atrophy.
Mission MSA (formerly The MSA Coalition) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for those affected by multiple system atrophy. Through support, education, advocacy, and funding for research, Mission MSA strives to bring hope to the MSA community while working toward a future without the disease. For more information, visit missionmsa.org.
Media Contact
Jessie Iregui, Director of Research and Medical Education, Mission MSA, 1 8667374999, [email protected], https://missionmsa.org/
SOURCE Mission MSA
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