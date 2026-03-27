Mission MSA Announces 2026 Designated Centers of Excellence to Expand Global Access to Specialized Care

"Our Centers of Excellence are more than clinics, they are the heartbeat of the MSA community -- they're the people behind the discoveries, partnerships, and progress that bring us closer to a cure." - Jessie Iregui, MSc, Director of Research and Medical Education, Mission MSA Post this

Each 2026 Center of Excellence has undergone a rigorous application and peer-review process, demonstrating excellence in clinical expertise, access to diagnostic testing, and a commitment to advancing the field through clinical trials and patient education.

2026 MSA Centers of Excellence

North America

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM)

Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Emory University

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mayo Clinic

Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC)

NYU Dysautonomia Center - NYU Langone Health

Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Center, The Queen's Medical Center

Rush University

Stanford University

UC San Diego Parkinson & Other Movement Disorders Center

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

University of Florida

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

University of Utah

University of Virginia

UT Southwestern

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Virginia Commonwealth University

Washington University in St. Louis

Yale University

Europe

Bordeaux University Hospital

Centre hospitalier universitaire (CHU) de Toulouse

Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Neurologico Carlo Besta - Milan

Hospital Clinic de Barcelona

Medizinische Universitaet Innsbruck

Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital

Tel Aviv Medical Center

Asia

National Taiwan University Cancer Center

National Taiwan University Hospital

Leadership Perspectives

"As our network of Centers of Excellence grows, so does our ability to change the landscape of MSA care on a global scale," said Joe Lindahl, CEO of Mission MSA. "The 2026 designations reflect our strategic focus on bridging the gap between diagnosis and specialized treatment for families impacted by this disease."

"Our MSA Centers of Excellence are more than just clinics - they are the heartbeat of the MSA community," said Jessie Iregui, Director of Research and Medical Education for Mission MSA. "Through these centers, we remain closely connected to the clinical space and, most importantly, to the patients and families who inspire everything we do. By bringing together clinical care, research, and professional education, our Centers of Excellence embody our shared mission."

Through this initiative, Mission MSA continues to empower the community by providing resources, fostering innovation, and advocating for those living with multiple system atrophy.

About Mission MSA

Mission MSA (formerly The MSA Coalition) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for those affected by multiple system atrophy. Through support, education, advocacy, and funding for research, Mission MSA strives to bring hope to the MSA community while working toward a future without the disease. For more information, visit missionmsa.org.

Media Contact

Jessie Iregui, Director of Research and Medical Education, Mission MSA, 1 8667374999, [email protected], https://missionmsa.org/

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SOURCE Mission MSA