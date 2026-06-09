Mission MSA Links Top U.S. Medical Centers via New CURE-MSA Grants

"The CURE-MSA grant accelerates multiple system atrophy research by supporting global, multi-center collaborations. This is the exact research ecosystem Mission MSA is working to build, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life" - Jessie Iregui, MSc Post this

"Individuals with MSA and health care providers agree that end-of-life care topics are important, but these crucial conversations are often postponed. By gathering perspectives on end-of-life preferences and priorities from people living with MSA and their care partners, we hope to provide guidance on how to integrate these discussions into routine clinical practice." - Dr. Katie Longardner, MD (UCSD)

A second awarded project will be led by Brigham and Women's Hospital, under the leadership of MSA COE Director Dr. Vikram Khurana, MD, PhD.

"MSA is a devastating disease for which we have no effective treatments," said Dr. Khurana. "We believe the immune system holds critical clues for new understanding and therapies. This [CURE] grant brings together outstanding centers to build the first large-scale, systematic look at how the immune system and brain inflammation change in MSA patients. Remarkably, this will include an analysis of one of the first-ever trials of an immune system drug in the Mass General Brigham MyTrial program."

The Brigham team will work alongside Stanford University and the University of Pittsburgh to identify peripheral immune signatures and potential biomarkers linked to disease progression in this novel multi-modal study.

About Mission MSA

Mission MSA (formerly The MSA Coalition) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for those affected by multiple system atrophy. Through support, education, advocacy, and funding for research, Mission MSA strives to bring hope to the MSA community while working toward a future without the disease. For more information, visit missionmsa.org.

Media Contact

Jessie Iregui, MSc, Director of Research and Medical Education, Mission MSA, 1 8667374999, [email protected], https://missionmsa.org/

SOURCE Mission MSA