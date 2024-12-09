Mission Named AWS Security Partner of the Year, Recognized Across Five Global Categories

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to driving innovation while maintaining the highest security standards for AWS customers." Post this

Migration Consulting Partner of the Year

Generative AI Consulting Partner of the Year

SaaS Consulting Partner of the Year

Aerospace & Satellite Consulting Partner of the Year

These recognitions showcase Mission's comprehensive expertise in cloud migration, security, generative AI, SaaS consulting, and industry-specific solutions.

"Being named AWS Security Partner of the Year and achieving finalist status in four global categories validates our position as a leader in the AWS ecosystem," said Simon Anderson, CEO & Founder of Mission. "We're particularly proud of our generative AI and cloud migration achievements, as they demonstrate our ability to help customers navigate complex technological transitions securely. Our team's expertise spans the entire cloud journey – from initial migration and security implementation to cutting-edge AI integration and industry-specific solutions. This recognition reinforces our commitment to driving innovation while maintaining the highest security standards for AWS customers."

"Mission offers expertise in all AWS technologies and provides a deep bench of resources to start projects and complete the work quickly and immediately. The other alternatives we considered would have taken much longer to implement security measures. For the benefit of our customers, we did not want to wait," said Scott Burklund, CIO and Co-Founder of Preverity.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re: Invent 2024, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. These prestigious AWS awards and nominations cap off a landmark year for Mission, marked by the announcement of its partnership with leading security provider CrowdStrike, the launch of multiple software offerings in the AWS Marketplace, and the development of many AI production workloads for customers.

About Mission

Mission, a CDW company, is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider offering unmatched AWS expertise. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, our team of experts drives cloud transformation by migrating workloads and managing infrastructure, costs, performance, and security across AWS environments. We deliver innovative AI solutions for businesses on AWS by scaling existing models and building new, secure applications. Mission consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for our commitment to closing the cloud skills gap and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). For more information, visit: http://www.missioncloud.com.

