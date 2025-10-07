Mission Pacific Beach Resort Named No. 1 Hotel in Southern California in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards

San Diego County's Premier Beachfront Resorts Earn Top Honors in Prestigious Travel Awards

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Pacific Beach Resort has been crowned the No. 1 Hotel in Southern California in Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, marking another milestone in Oceanside's remarkable rise as a world-class destination. The JdV by Hyatt property earned the top honor while its sister resort, The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa, also ranked within the top 15. Together, these two properties continue to raise the bar for Coastal California hospitality. The annual awards celebrate the world's most cherished experiences, with more than 750,000 readers sharing their insights to spotlight the very best in travel.

"To be recognized as the No. 1 hotel in Southern California by Condé Nast Traveler is an extraordinary honor, as it reflects the genuine experiences of our guests," said Tim Obert, area managing director, Hyatt. "We're deeply grateful for this recognition by readers of one of travel's most respected publications. It's a joy to watch guests connect with our vision of authentic Oceanside hospitality—from our award-winning drinking and dining destinations to our celebration of local surf scene. We're proud to represent not just our resorts, but the thriving community of Oceanside."

Blending Oceanside's quintessential surf culture with sophisticated design and MICHELIN-starred dining, Mission Pacific Beach Resort offers one of Southern California's most distinctive coastal experiences. Opened in 2021 as part of The Bicester Collection, the boutique-inspired hotel features 161 rooms, a vibrant rooftop pool, a highly curated retail shop The Ozone and artwork handpicked by the Oceanside Museum of Art. Guests can savor MICHELIN-starred cuisine at Valle by Chef Roberto Alcocer, enjoy breakfast and brunch fare at the café High/Low, or unwind at The Rooftop Bar, a sky-high lounge with sunset views and DJ sessions. The historic "Graves House," immortalized in the 1986 film Top Gun, has been reimagined as Top Gun House, serving nostalgic HIGH-pie hand pies.

Adjacent to Mission Pacific, The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa is a 226-room waterfront retreat that reimagines the classic California beach house with stately architecture and nautically inspired interiors. Also part of The Bicester Collection, the Destination by Hyatt resort offers signature amenities including Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge, an ocean-facing pool, nearly 20,000 square feet of event and meeting space, a wood-paneled library, and OMA West, a rotating art gallery curated with the Oceanside Museum of Art. Guests can savor fresh California cuisine at Piper, enjoy sunset cocktails at The Shore Room, or unwind poolside with sweeping views of the Pacific.

This latest recognition follows Mission Pacific's historic achievement in 2024, when it was named No. 1 Resort Hotel in the Continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards—making the resort a dual champion in the industry's most prestigious travel honors. Together, these consecutive national awards reflect Oceanside's transformation from a beloved surf town into one of Southern California's most up-and-coming destinations. "O'side," as locals affectionately call it, now stands alongside established markets as a must-visit stop along the California coast.

Oceanside is celebrated not only for its pristine beaches and year-round sunshine but also for its flourishing culinary scene, creative energy, and world-class hospitality. Strategically positioned between San Diego and Orange County, the destination offers guests easy access to Southern California's premier attractions—from Disneyland and LEGOLAND to the San Diego Zoo and Petco Park—while remaining conveniently accessible by train and within an hour of both San Diego and John Wayne airports. Since opening in 2021, Mission Pacific and The Seabird have been catalysts in the city's evolution, attracting discerning travelers while preserving the authentic laidback spirit and deep-rooted surf culture that makes Oceanside special.

For more information or to book a beachfront stay at Mission Pacific, please visit missionpacifichotel.com, or for The Seabird, please visit theseabirdresort.com.

Images of Mission Pacific Beach Resort

Images of The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa

About JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, the light-hearted, the young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods we call home. Embracing its namesake (joie de vivre), the JdV by Hyatt brand invites guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, inviting all to make each stay yours truly. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.jdvbyhyatt.com.

About Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upper-upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt location connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours. For more information, visit destinationbyhyatt.com. Follow the Destination by Hyatt brand on Instagram: @destinationhotels, Twitter: @Destination, and Facebook: Destination Hotels.

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast is a global media company that produces some of the world's leading print, digital, video, and social brands. Along with Condé Nast Traveler, Condé Nast owns Vogue, GQ, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Wired, Architectural Digest, and more—plus numerous international editions of those publications. Condé Nast is headquartered in New York and London, and operates in 32 markets around the globe including France, Germany, India, China, Japan, and more—reaching some 88 million consumers in print, 427 million in digital, and 423 million across social platforms. In short: Condé Nast brings big ideas to life.

About The Bicester Collection

Since its creation in 1995, The Bicester Collection, created and operated by Value Retail, has reimagined the boundaries around the worlds of luxury retail, hospitality, live music and sports entertainment; curating extraordinary experiences for the world's most discerning guests. Located near the gateway cities of Europe, China, and North America, from London and Paris to Shanghai and New York, The Bicester Collection's 12 Villages, including its newest addition and first in the US, Belmont Park Village, are world-renowned as iconic, open-air shopping destinations. Each offers the world's best brands at incredible value, as well as celebrated restaurants and peerless services. The Bicester Collection brings together extraordinary live music and sports experiences at the first of a new generation of arenas, UBS Arena (home of the New York Islanders ice hockey team); a pioneering concert venue featuring the Isles Lab Team concept store. The Collection's award-winning hotel destinations, Mission Pacific Beach Resort and The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa (with its Michelin-starred restaurant, Valle; Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge; and locally curated boutique The Ozone), are vibrant destinations in Southern California's hidden gem, Oceanside, San Diego County. The Bicester Collection exists to be experienced in the real world. To be actual, not virtual. To be lived. Discover more at www.TheBicesterCollection.com

Media Contact

Oceanside Beach Resort, Mission Pacific Beach Resort, 1 541-610-8134, [email protected], https://missionpacifichotel.com/

SOURCE Mission Pacific Beach Resort